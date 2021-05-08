WHO approves Sinopharm vaccine in potential increase of COVAX pipeline

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved for emergency use a COVID-19 vaccine from China’s state-owned drug maker Sinopharm on Friday, boosting Beijing’s pressure for a bigger role in inoculating the world.

The vaccine, one of the two major Chinese coronavirus vaccines given to hundreds of millions of people in China and elsewhere, is the first developed by a non-Western country to win WHO support.

It is also the first time that the WHO has approved the urgent use of a Chinese vaccine for an infectious disease. Earlier this week, specific WHO experts had expressed concern about the quality of the data the company provided on side effects. Read more

A WHO emergency list is a signal to national regulators that a product is safe and effective. It also allows it to be included in COVAX, a global program to provide vaccines primarily to poor countries, which has hit supply problems. Read more

“This expands the list of COVID-19 vaccines that COVAX can buy and gives countries confidence to speed up their regulatory approval and to import and administer a vaccine,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. .

WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward said it would be up to Sinopharm to say how many doses of vaccine it could provide in the program, but added: “They are looking at trying to provide significant support, make it available significant doses at the same time of course trying to serve the people of China. “

The WHO had already given emergency approval for the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and, last week, Moderna.

“This … means that the quality, safety, efficacy and availability of the Sinopharm CNBG COVID-19 vaccine meet the requirements of WHO standards, which will contribute more Chinese strength to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.” said Sinopharm in a social media statement published Saturday.

‘EASY STORAGE’

A nurse holds a vial of China Sinopharm coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

The decision to approve the Sinopharm vaccine was taken by the WHO technical advisory group, which met since April 26 to review the latest clinical data and production practices.

“Its ease of storage requirements make it very suitable for low-resource settings,” a WHO statement said.

Tedros said that, after approval, his Special Strategic Advisory Group (SAGE) had recommended that adults over the age of 18 receive two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

“Based on all available evidence, the WHO recommends the vaccine for adults 18 years of age and older, on a two-dose schedule with an interval of three to four weeks,” the WHO said in a statement.

The vaccine, developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a unit of China’s Sinopharm subsidiary of the National Biotec Group, has an estimated efficacy of 79% for all age groups, she said.

Alejandro Craviato, chairman of the SAGE panel, said: “The information we have about people over 60 is still very scarce. There is no reason to think the vaccine would behave differently in this older age group.”

But noting gaps in clinical data, he said Sinopharm or national authorities should monitor people over 60, those with co-morbidity and pregnant women after vaccination.

The WHO has said it may reach a decision on China’s next major COVID-19 vaccine, made by Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O), next week. Technical experts reviewed it Wednesday. Read more

Arnaud Didierlaurent, head of the WHO technical advisory group, told a news conference: “We have started to review the report from Sinovac. We have in fact asked the producers for additional information … which we hope to receive soon for make a decision “.

Sinopharm, which has two COVID-19 vaccines approved in China, has supplied over 200 million doses domestically and abroad, and Sinovac has shipped over 300 million doses of its films worldwide, including domestically. The vaccines of both companies have been exported to many countries, especially to Latin America, Asia and Africa, many of which have had difficulty securing supplies of vaccines developed in the West.

