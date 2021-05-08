May 7, 2021, at 16:22

Do you think you are aware? Take our questionnaire and see if you are up to date with the latest news in the world.

1. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s party failed in a major election in West Bengal this Sunday. What is the name of the Modis party?

(A) Trinamool Congress throughout India

(B) Bharatiya Janata Party

(C) Indian National Congress

(D) Communist Party of India

2. In El Salvador, lawmakers voted this week to remove five Supreme Court justices from their posts after the country’s president won a legislative majority in the last election. Who is the Salvadoran leader elected for the first time in 2019 prompting these controversial moves?

(A) Mauricio Funes

(B) Salvador Snchez Cern

(C) Nayib Bukele

(D) Federico Gerardo Anliker

3. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government within his deadline Wednesday morning. How many elections has Israel held in the two turbulent years since April 2019?

(A) four

(B) five

(C) tre

(D) none

4. Protests sparked by new tax proposals are rocking Colombia, with Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla resigning this week. Although Carrasquilla had a hand in the tax plan, his fate was sealed when he was widely mocked for an embarrassing blunder. What did the Minister of Finance do?

(A) He was caught lying that he had received a COVID-19 vaccine

(B) Suggested Colombians struggling should sell some of their jewelry

(C) The price of eggs is greatly underestimated

(D) The price of bananas is greatly overestimated

5. Reports emerged that US President Joe Biden will have his first bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month. Who was the first sitting US president to formally meet the long-serving Russian leader?

(A) Bill Clinton

(B) George W. Bush

(C) George HW Bush

(D) Barack Obama

6. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it would support a World Trade Organization effort to drop intellectual property protection for COVID-19 vaccines. Who is the U.S. Trade Representative who announced the move?

(A) Isabel Guzman

(B) Janet Yellen

(C) Cecilia Rouse

(D) Katherine Tai

7. Talks on a US return to the Iran nuclear deal have resumed in Vienna. When was the deal first made?

(A) 2012

(B) 2014

(C) 2016

(D) 2015

8. Somalia announced on Thursday that it had re-established diplomatic ties with neighboring Kenya. Which country gave the credit to Somalia to play peacekeepers during their six-month split?

(A) United States

(B) Qatar

(C) Saudi Arabia

(D) Ethiopia

9. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is out on another diplomatic trip. Where in the world is Blinken this week?

(A) China

(B) United Kingdom

(C) Ukraine

(D) India

10. Belgium recently snatched territory from France, albeit briefly, in an unusual maneuver. How did the land grab happen?

(A) An archivist discovered a previously unknown treaty between two local lords that seems to be still in force.

(B) A farmer moved a century-old stone boundary marker to make room for his tractor.

(C) A grassroots fight between rival football fans led to Belgian promoters occupying a French city and claiming it as their own.

(D) A worker replacing an old Bienvenue en France sign accidentally placed it 10 feet beyond the true boundary.

Answers:

1. (B) Bharatiya Janata Party. The All India Party Trinamool Congress was the big weekend winner in West Bengal.

2. (C) Nayib Bukele

3. (A) four

4. (C) The price of eggs is greatly underestimated. (Bananas were someone elson food gaffe.)

5. (A) Bill Clinton

6. (D) Katherine Tai. Read a profile of Tai by Fpremature policys Michael Hirsh.

7. (D) 2015

8. (B) Qatar

9. (C) Ukraine

10. (B) A farmer moved a century-old stone boundary marker to make room for his tractor.

