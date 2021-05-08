International
Punjab will start vaccinating priority groups in the 18-45 category from Monday
Punjab Prime Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday urged interested officials to prepare to start vaccinating priority groups in the 18-45 age category from government hospitals on Monday, as the state expected doses of 1 lakh to come from the Serum Institute of India (SII)) over the weekend.
Vaccination of priority groups identified by the state government for Phase III should begin as soon as the doses arrive, the prime minister said. The state government has identified construction workers aged 18-45, teachers, government employees, and those with co-illnesses as high-risk individuals for priority vaccination.
The prime minister, who was chairing a virtual Covid review meeting, instructed all government employees, except those with medical problems, to be vaccinated.
While the Department of Labor will coordinate the vaccination of construction workers and their families, Deputy Commissioners have been asked to coordinate the vaccination of government employees. Vaccination of co-disease categories will also be planned by DC, with only prior registration and vaccination site holes allowed, an official announcement said.
The state government had ordered 30 loop dose vaccines from SII for Phase III vaccination, and the Government of India has now set 3.30 lakh against this order in Punjab for this month.
The Prime Minister directed the Secretary-General to explore the use of some components of the World Bank’s state credit for the purchase of 10,000 oxygen concentrators, along with O2 tanks and plants as well as vaccines.
The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the various organizations that were sending aid to the state to support his fight against the second deadly wave of the pandemic. He informed the meeting that in addition to the TATA Group, which was sending 500 oxygen concentrators, an additional 200 concentrators were being sent from the Tata Memorial Hospital as well.

