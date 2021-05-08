ICYMI: Good stories from around the world News | DW

International
Kenya’s Martha Koome to become first female president
Martha Koome becomes the first woman to head each branch of the Kenyan government
Martha Koome is set to become Kenya’s first chief prosecutor after being elected by a judicial panel. She will be the first female chairman of any branch of the Kenyan government.
A child of survival farmers, she has 33 years of legal experience. Koome represented political prisoners, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when he protested against former President Daniel Arap Moi in the 1980s and 1990s.
She co-founded and chaired the Women Lawyers Federation, which has campaigned for women’s rights and provides free legal services to poor women.
Lakes in Ethiopia and beyond could soon be completely free of Guinea worms
Guinea worm cases fell by 50% last year
Only 27 human cases of the debilitating worm were reported in 2020, mainly in Ethiopia and Chad. This is a dramatic drop from 3.5 million cases 35 years ago, according to the Carter Center. The organization created by former US President Jimmy Carter leads international campaigns for eradication.
The former president said he hopes he lives to see the disease eradicated. The only other disease that was completely eradicated was smallpox.
A community-based approach has been praised in its efforts to make the disease less prevalent. When cases still arose, community members came together to treat local ponds and provide safe drinking water.
“The end is in sight,” said Adam Weiss, director of Carter Center’s Guinea worm eradication program. “But we also need to be careful that more research is required, more investment in communities to overcome some of the challenges of the last mile.”
Don’t make that face! A new COVID test will be as easy as inhaling a sugar (odorless)
Austria conducts COVID ‘lollipop’ tests for children
Austria has come up with a COVID-19 test for children that is much less invasive and scary than the long nose swab.
A test that looks like a little lollipop has been distributed in several gardens in the country. Children will suck the bottom for 90 seconds before the test is placed in a container. It takes 15 minutes to see the results from there.
Sadly, the test does not come in any flavor. But it is much more comfortable for children, especially as kindergartens prepare to reopen on site.
Lions will soon roam free in South Africa
South Africa end lion breeding, bone trade
South Africa said on Sunday it would end its lion breeding industry, in a move that would end the legal lion bone trade in the world.
Conservatives said the lions were kept in unhealthy and unethical conditions because of the industry. The new policy prohibits the keeping and breeding of captive lions, and the use of any part of enslaved lions for commercial reasons.
South Africa has between 8,000 and 12,000 lions in captivity according to government and various wildlife organizations. Some are kept in places with “canned hunting”, where lions are kept in captivity, but in small premises to make it easier for hunters to kill them. The new provision will put an end to this activity as well.
“If your mandate was that you want to shoot a lion in an easy way, with not so much effort, then South Africa was your number one destination,” said Neil Greenwood of the International Animal Welfare Fund.
