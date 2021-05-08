Jersey fishermen vow things will get messy if French repeat blockade as fishing war escalates

Jersey fishermen have vowed to declare war necessary the French return for another blockade in protest of fishing rights off the coast of Channel Island.











© Provided by The i

Steve Stokes (l) and Paul Bizec aboard the Artful Dodger 3 at Victoria Pier Harbor in St Helier, Jersey. Mr Bizec, known as Captain Berserk to his fellow fishermen, is preparing to dump frozen tomatoes and rotten fruit to the French if they block the Island Channel again (Photo: David Parsley)





St Helier trawlerman have said they will attack French ships during what they expect to be a summer of water dissatisfaction.

Paul Bizec, who catches lobsters and crabs from his boat Artful Dodger 3, is just one of many Jersey fishermen waiting for the French to return next week.

When they return, we will be ready for them, said Mr Bizec, who is known as Captain Berserk around the Victoria Pier port. It will become messy.

He added: It will be like a war zone, our boys are getting ready for a fight, these Froggies have attacked our shores everything they like while I can only fish once a week.

We would strip them with frozen tomatoes and rotten fruit, sorry they messed with us











© Provided by The i

A fishing boat in port at St Helier (Photo: PA Wire / Aaron Chown)





Mr Bizec also said many Jersey fishermen were on the verge of bankruptcy because they could not lift their daily catch in French ports since the Brexit trade deal went into effect.

We are upset and will not take them again, he added. Once they come to the port it will become very dirty, they will regret that they messed with us. French fishermen have started this, but we will finish it.

Last week, the French government concluded a decades-long deal to allow Jersey trawlers to sell their fish in French ports, a Granville in Normandy. Meanwhile, Jersey authorities have blocked French fishing within three miles of the Jersey shore if they cannot provide evidence, including GPS data, to prove they have worked regularly in the area over the past three years.

St. Helier lobsterman Olly, who did not want his last name used, also expects the French to return next week.

Oh, they will be back, he said. They will be back next week and will continue to return until they get their way.

He also blamed Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit deal for inciting protests.

Weve been furious about Brexit, he said. Every fisherman here and in the UK has been deceived by Brexit. I want Boris to get angry if he can’t solve this.

Asked if Jersey fishermen should retaliate by blocking French ports, Olly added: We can not. If we were to try for them to set our ships on fire or shoot at us.

Richard Le Brun, who goes on Miku Besnik, is also concerned about Jersey fishermen trying to clear their catch in French ports.

They would burn our boat for sure, he said. They will. They will set us on fire or love our boat and spill oil on our capture. What do they do.

On Thursday, as the French were blocking St Helier, Jason Bonhomme was physically threatened by French tweezers when he tried to hand over his capture to the French port of Carteret with half a ton of cuttlefish. He was forced to leave his 4,000 cargo behind and return to the Jersey capital empty-handed.

Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey’s foreign minister, urged Jersey fishermen not to take matters into their own hands when the French returned.

I urge them not to take direct action. Taking direct action will not help us resolve fundamental issues and will not help us open the ports of France to them. In fact, it will do the opposite.

However, he agreed that the French would return in another attempt to block St Helier.

Experience would tell us that if the underlying issues are not addressed, then French fishermen will want to continue protesting.

Westminster lies with Jersey Westminster MPs yesterday backed Jersey in its battle with French fishermen. MP Andrew Rosindell, Co-Chairman of the All-Islands Islands Party Parliamentary Group, said the UK would stand with them in the face of obligation. He added: Jersey as well as the other Canal Islands are her Majestys Crown Dependencies. They are part of the British family and the UK will stand by them in the face of obligation. Over the next week, Jersey, Guernsey, Sark and Alderney celebrate Liberation Day. Channel Islanders are strong people who have accomplished many challenges during their long association with the Crown. They are not people to be bullied and France needs to understand this and back off. Mr Rosindell said the UK would stand four squares behind the people of Jersey, adding that the French government should be told that any threat made against the Channel Islands would be seen as being made against all of us in it. all the British Isles. Jersey will not stand alone

Adrian le Moucheux, a commercial fisherman for 11 years and captain of Dusty basket, believes that this week the events are just the beginning.

I just started I think, he said. The French will probably return. You can see that they will not give up. It’s the French, they will block everything. Sometimes things get worse before they are listed.

Senator Gorst added: On Thursday we focused on French fishermen demonstrating and saying they would block St Helier. But this is a double problem, because since last week the Jersey fishermen have been told informally that they cannot reduce their catch in France. So both of these issues need to be addressed.

It is not fair that we only focus on French licenses, but we are looking at ways to try to deal with that issue and ensure that we have the proper evidence of their historic fishing rights. But we also expect moves for access to French Ports for Jersey fishermen.