LIVE: Covid-19 shipments from Thailand arrive in Delhi

India on Saturday registered over 400,000 new (401,078 accurate) cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease for the third time in a row, bringing the case load to over 21.8 million, according to a panel from the Ministry of Health. About 4,187 people contracted the disease on Saturday and the number of data has now risen to 238,270 with a fatality rate of 1.09%. More than 17.9 million have been recovered so far, while active cases are at 3,723,446 and account for nearly 17% of the case load.
India is currently seeing a tsunami of cases and deaths under the second deadliest wave of the Covid-19 disease pandemic. According to the union health ministry, 10 states including Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi reported 71.81% of new cases viewed on Friday.
Karnataka, which is the second most affected state by the pandemic has recorded over 1.8 million cases so far. On Friday, Karnataka saw the highest one-day jump in daily deaths at 592 while 48,791 more people were found to be positive for Covid-19. The state will be placed under a complete blockade from May 6 to 10 to May 6 to 24 to curb the spread of the disease, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Friday.
Maharashtra, meanwhile, witnessed a drop in its daily number on Friday as 54,022 new cases were reported, bringing the case load to 4,996,758 including 74,413 deaths and 4,265,326 recoveries. The center stressed on Friday that Maharashtra along with Delhi, Uttarakhand and other states are showing early signs of plateau or reduction of daily infections.
The global burden of Covid-19 disease has risen to 157,525,414 of which 3,283,196 people have died and 134,779,045 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to be the country most affected by the pandemic with 33,418,399 cases and 594,907 deaths.
08 May 2021 IS 12:06 PM
70% of Covishield stock will be used to vaccinate 45+ who are waiting for the second dose: Karnataka Health Minister
70% of Covishield stock will be used to vaccinate 45+ who should receive the 2nd dose and the remaining 30% will be used to vaccinate 45+ requiring the 1st dose. While Covaxin will only be administered to 45+ who are for the 2nd dose after 6 weeks of the first dose: Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister
08 May 2021 IS 12:03 PM
There should be a universal vaccine program for the whole country: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
30,000 crops is nothing for the central government … There should be a universal vaccination program for everyone across the country: West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee in the State Assembly.
08 May 2021 11:53 AM ISSHT
Covid-19 infection has reached Uttarakhand villages: Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal
Covid-19 infection has reached the villages of Uttarakhand. The level of broadcasting versus the Corona State of Defense is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will make a major decision by May 10: Cabinet Minister Uttarakhand Subodh Uniyal.
08 MAY, 2021 11:32 AM ISSHT
The Imphal West district administration imposes a curfew until May 17
The Imphal West District Administration imposes a curfew until May 17 under Article 144 of the CrPC to contain Covid-19 proliferation; essential services and people going for vaccination and the Covid test are exempt from the restrictions.
08 MAY, 2021 11:10 AMSHT
Covid-19 shipments from Thailand arrive in Delhi
200 oxygen cylinders and 10 oxygen concentrators sent by the Thai government and 100 oxygen cylinders and 60 oxygen concentrators donated by the Indian community in Thailand arrive in Delhi.
08 May 2021 11:06 AM ISSHT
Covid-19 number of Arunachal Pradesh close to 20,000; 169 new cases are reported.
Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday 169 new cases of Covid-19 disease and one more death, bringing the workload and death toll to 19,802 and 60, respectively, a health department official told the PTI news agency.
Of the new cases, the Capital Complex region increased the maximum to 38, followed by Lower Diban Valley in 26 cases, Lower Subsidiary and Upper Subsidiary in 16 cases, Namsai in 14 cases, the official added.
08 MAY, 2021 10:19 AM ISSHT
Telangana records 5,559 new Covid-19 cases, 41 more deaths
Telangana Covid-19 disease burden climbed to 487,199 on Saturday after 5,559 new cases and 41 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The state recovery rate is 84.81 percent and the random fatality rate stands at 0.54 percent
08 MAY, 2021 09:16 AM ISSHT
India records 401,078 cases, 4,187 new deaths in a single day; the count rises above 21.8 million
India on Saturday registered over 400,000 new (401,078 accurate) cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease for the third time in a row, bringing the case load to over 21.8 million, according to a panel from the Ministry of Health. About 4,187 people contracted the disease on Friday and the number of data has now risen to 238,270 with a fatality rate of 1.09%. More than 17.9 million have been recovered so far, while active cases are at 3,723,446 and account for nearly 17% of the case load. Read more
08 MAY, 2021 08:56 AM ISSHT
Tamil Nadu announces full blockade for two weeks starting May 10 amid Covid-19 crisis
Tamil Nadu will observe a complete blockade for two weeks starting May 10 amid the deteriorating coronavirus (Covid-19) disease situation in the state, the ANI news agency reported.
08 MAY, 2021 07:48 AM ISSHT
Thailand wants to provide more vaccine doses as Covid-19 cases rise, says PM Prayuth Chan-ocha
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday that the country wants to provide more doses of vaccines as it struggles with an increase in cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). We may need 150-200 million doses of vaccine for the next (use) phases, Prayuth said. Just over 2% of the country’s population have been vaccinated so far.
08 MAY, 2021 06:52 AM ISSHT
Brazil Covid-19 case load close to 15.1 million; Reported 78,886 new cases
Brazil, the third nation hardest hit by the Covid-19 disease pandemic, added 78,886 new cases and 2,165 more deaths, bringing the burden to nearly 15.1 million, according to the health ministry.
08 MAY, 2021 06:35 AM ISSHT
Sikkim sees a record increase in Covid daily cases to 268; 2 more deaths are added
Sikkim on Friday recorded the highest one-day peak in its daily coronavirus disease number at 268, bringing the case load to 9,451, an official told the PTI news agency. Two other people underwent Covid-19 on Friday and the state number has now risen to 160, the official added.
