EAST GOSHEN A retired local nurse was honored as a compassionate nurse and as a member of the “Bigger Generation. She was honored during National Nurses Day last week.

Agnes Woods Speer, 97, a World War II Army nurse, was honored by the Compassus Hospice, along with Foreign War Veterans, with a ceremony recognizing her service in the military and over 40 years of service as a nurse. The event was held alongside her residence at The Watermark in the Bellingham pension community.

Greet a great American patriot and a model of compassion and care. She joined the Nurse Troops in 1944, said Linda Simon, Veteran Liaison at Compassus. Her Irish father instilled a strong sense of service and patriotism. Lt Woods served her county in the Army Nursing Corps during World War II from May 15, 1945 to June 28, 1946. Today, we recognize her for her dedication to our country and the compassion and healing of our wounded soldiers.

Like many of the older generation, Speer was humbled by the honors.

I do not think I deserve all this. I am shocked and very grateful for everything, Speer said as many of her family members, including sons Ed and John, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, gathered with pride.

You were a nurse in the Army. That means a lot to our world, said 7-year-old granddaughter Hillary.

We just did what we had to do. There was a call for nurses and that was when I got inside, Speer said. I always wanted to be a nurse for some reason, even when I was a little kid teaching at school, no, everyone in the family became a school teacher or educator, so I decided to do something different.

Speer has certainly made a difference in her 40 years as a nurse. She graduated from Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia and went directly to the Nurse Corps program at Fort Pickett in Virginia.

Some of the classes she completed included emergency medical treatment, protection against gas attack and control of respiratory diseases, insect diseases and intestinal diseases, as well as martial law and the storage of military information.

During her time in the service, she was housed at Fort Pickett and McGuire General Hospital, both in Virginia, where she cared for many wounded service members returning from war overseas. She was dismissed in June 1946 as a second lieutenant and awarded the Victory Medal of World War II.

She apparently made a lot of friends over the years because they visited us in Lansdowne when we were kids, said her son, Ed Speer.

Her husband, Edgar Francis Speer, was an Army veteran and fought in the Battle of Bulge, where he suffered health problems. After the war, Agnes cared for her while raising two sons and working as a nurse in Delaware County.

The family settled in the Media area.

She worked at Riddle Memorial Hospital on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and got married to stay home and care for her father, her son said. From there (later years), she went to Dunwoody and did private care, which worked perfectly. Shes always used her trade and if it had not been for this, the father would not have lived at home for the last 20 years.

During the ceremony, Speer recalled her time in the Army.

I liked the basic training. For me it was like a vacation to be away from work, with no responsibilities or bed. It was climbing poles and running under guns, it was camp, summer camp, Speer said. No responsibility! I liked the basic training, which was crazy. I know I was young and stupid.

Speer said the basics of nursing have not changed.

I have met many nurses where I am now and they are very well conscientious and compassionate. This is what you need to be. Patience requires a lot of patience and if you do not have patience, do not bother to enter the field.

It is not always easy and hours sometimes now, they are always working in double shifts. I feel bad for them, Speer said, though she added that it has always been so. At that time (during World War II), we worked 7-7 every day and did not mind.

Speer said the wounded soldiers coming home were extraordinary for the way they received their wounds without complaint.

I liked taking care to see how they were improving, she said. But when we lost one of them, it was hard because they had gone through so much. The government was good to them. They gave up their homes and settled down and I corresponded with them when I left the ministry. They made good adjustments.

A practice she noted had changed over the years giving backrubs.

“I do not think they give people more shrubs,” Speer said. They (soldiers) always waited impatiently in the afternoon and evening.

Speer said she has enjoyed her time in the Army and her career.

I really liked it all. I really did. I did what I wanted to do and I was very lucky in life to have the opportunity to do what some people do not get, what they want in life.