Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney flight bubble to resume Sunday

The introduction of the travel bubble freeze in New South Wales has affected many families hoping to reunite for Mother’s Day. Photo / supplied

Flights to and from Sydney as part of the transtasman travel bubble will resume tomorrow.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the move tonight – after flights were put on ice due to a community case discovered in Sydney this week.

“New Zealand health officials met today to conduct a further public health risk assessment of the recently identified cases of the Covid-19 community in Sydney. Beenshte determined that the risk to public health in New Zealand remains low. said Hipkins.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Health is advising the airlines that flights may resume from tomorrow at 11.59 pm provided there are no other significant developments.”

“I am pleased with the way the response process has been managed this week. There has been a close liaison between health agencies and this is reflected in the sound advice our respective governments have received.”

Hipkins said he had some specific tips for travelers to be aware of. This included:

Flights from New South Wales to New Zealand to resume at 11.59 pm on Sunday 9 May – without any significant developments in New South Wales.

Anyone who is in Australia and was in any of the countries of interest at the specified time is required to follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing and should not travel to New Zealand within 14 days of being on site.

As before, anyone who has arrived in New Zealand and was in a place of interest at the appointed time should immediately self-isolate and call the Healthline for information on when to test.

“Our officials are in close contact with health officials in NSW and will continue to monitor the situation closely. Updates will be provided if there are any changes to this latest advice,” Hipkins said.

“We acknowledge that this travel break has disrupted travel plans.

“New Zealand has consistently taken a precautionary approach to keep Covid-19 out. The Government’s overall public health strategy regarding isolating the Covid-19 pandemic. Border controls are a key tool in stopping the introduction and spread of new cases from abroad and remain essential to our elimination strategy. “

Hipkins announced Thursday the decision to ban quarantine travel from New South Wales to New Zealand as the source of the infection was investigated in two reported cases in Sydney this week.

The whole genome ranking linked a case Wednesday to a recent returnee who arrived in Australia from the United States. A home contact also proved positive.

Since then, New Zealand health officials have considered a number of factors, including whether any new cases have been identified, the results of the Covid-19 test of each contact identified and the Sydney wider community, and the results of wastewater monitoring.

Following this risk assessment and a review of these factors, they are assured that at this stage they contain both community cases in Sydney and that there is no evidence of widespread undisclosed community transmission.

Hipkins said Thursday that health officials had closely followed the situation in Sydney.

A potential source was identified in an isolated managed structure, he said.

But there did not appear to be a “visible link” indicating a chain of transmission.

“We recognize that this has the potential to disrupt people’s travel.

“This is not a decision we take lightly.”

Earlier New Zealand health officials were in close contact with their Australian counterparts following a second positive Covid-19 case in Sydney.

Hipkins said then that decisions on the steps to be taken were discussed before the bubble burst.

“The advice I had earlier today was that there might be a potential source of transmission, which again, required further investigation.

“We are in close contact with Australian health officials.”

Ahead of Thursday’s announcement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said preparing for “scenarios like these” was all part of having the bubble.

She added that she was happy with how quickly New Zealand was informed about the NSW case and the level of engagement with NSW health officials.

“So far, that information sharing has been very good.”

On Friday, general director of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the decision to stop a travel bubble with Sydney was necessary after two positive Covid cases were confirmed.

Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking asked if the authorities here were “happy” after making the early decision yesterday.

“I do not think we are being happy at all. We think that, in balance, was the right thing to do.”

He said he and other health officials had thought hard about stopping the New South Wales quarantine travel bubble before it was publicly announced.