In Bihar, Pappu Yadav, MP of BJP Speaks on Unused Ambulances





BJP MP Rajeev Pratap Rudy said ambulances were unused due to lack of drivers New Delhi: A dispute erupted on Friday between BJP MP Rajeev Pratap Rudy and Party chief Jan Adhikar Pappu Yadav after a fleet of ambulances were found unused – covered in tarpaulin and parked – in the premises belonging to Lok Sabha member from Saran i Bihar. Mr Yadav, who is also a former MP, has asked to know why ambulances were kept off the streets at a time when the district and state are struggling with a huge increase in Covid cases, and medical resources like ambulances, medicines and oxygen are in short supply. “There are over 30 ambulances here. There were more earlier but they were relocated. Generally close to 100 ambulances were parked here. We want to know why they are not being used … this is not about Rudyfrom or Pappu … this is about Bihar and the people of Bihar, “said Pappu Yadav. Mr Rudy, who holds the Saran constituency previously held by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, responded by saying ambulances were immobile due to a lack of drivers. He also wrote to the District Magistrate in Chhapra to look for doctors who could run ambulances. “There are no 60, 70 or 100 ambulances, but only 20. And they are not being used because we do not have drivers. Pappu Yadav … you can get all the ambulances, but promise the people of Saran that you will find and hire drivers for all of them, “he said. On Saturday footage showed Mr Yadav being surrounded by a large group of men holding what appeared to be driving licenses – drivers he said he would arrange for ambulances. Former MP Pappu Yadav was told he could use ambulances if he could provide drivers Friday’s footage showed Mr Yadav crossing on land owned by Mr Rudy in his home village – Madhaura – in Bihar’s Saran district and removing ambulance covers labeled ‘MPLADS-2019’. MPLADS refers to the Local Members Zone Development Scheme – a fixed amount of $ 5 million allocated to each MP each year to develop his or her constituency. The scheme, however, has been suspended from the center since April last year, so funds could be redirected to fight Covid. Bihar reported over 13,000 new Covid cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active load is more than 1.15 mark loop, and over 3,000 people have died due to the virus. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Nitish Kumar said the state – one of 10 states accounting for more than half of new daily cases, according to the center – would go into a deadlock by May 15th.

