Negative certificate or required proof for tourists entering Goa

Goa has made it mandatory for tourists entering the country to have either negative Covid-19 certificates or to have been fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday that the measure would be implemented from next week in accordance with a high court order.

Tourists entering Goa will need to produce valid RT PCR [reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction] negative evidence reports or vaccination evidence upon entry into the country. This is only applicable to tourists, Sawant said.

The announcement came after the Bombay High Court in Goa on Thursday said it was not justified that Goa is not insisting on negative Covid-19 certificates from people seeking to visit the state.

Based on this unlimited entrance, Goa is rated as one of the few tourist destinations where everything is fine. This is not fair either to the population in Goa who is already suffering from overcrowded medical infrastructure or to tourists who do not suspect that they often have to take advantage of expensive facilities, the court said. He added that the government should come up with restrictions. The court said it was unfair to the population of the states that Goa being a tourist destination was being cited as a reason not to make it compulsory to do negative tests upon arrival.

Goa was reluctant to impose restrictions on tourist arrivals for fear it would hurt the tourism industry after a bad year due to a severe blockade caused by Covid-19 in 2020.

Goa had the highest positivity rate among states (48.5%) in the first week of May.