The British who finally travel again mean long lines and costly tests

The UK government’s decision to soften border rules frees Britons to curb their closed appetite for leisure travel. But getting to a point of sunshine and returning this summer will be neither easy nor particularly cheap.

New policy coming into force on 17 May lists only a handful of destinations – including Portugal, Israel and Singapore – are green in the so-called traffic light system. Right now, Greece and Spain are excluded, and most of the dozens that are considered safe are still not accepting visitors.

While passengers returning from green light locations will not be required to quarantine, they will still be subject to expensive Covid-19 tests that airlines have warned could put the cost of a summer vacation out of reach for many families. in the UK on a budget.

For those who decide to pack beach towels and snorkel masks for a foreign trip, a big concern awaits. Even with passenger traffic exceeding 90% below normal levels, health checks at London Heathrow Airport have led to border crossings lasting more than six hours. Home Office officials acknowledge that waiting times will be longer than usual this summer, and while there are plans to speed up the process, they will not be fully implemented by the end of this year.

“The traffic light system will make the journey easier, but it will not make it easier,” said Rory Boland, editor of the consumer magazine Which? Travel. “There is a considerable financial risk to traveling this summer, especially because of the uncertainty about getting test results on time and what happens if you are positive.”

Read: UK Reopens Trip to 12 Locations As Hot Tourist Zones Lose

Airline-dependent airlines, hotels and restaurants have been waiting with increasing despair for the UK and its European Union neighbors to lift border restrictions so they can return to business and repair the damage caused by the crisis. annual coronavirus. The care shown by the UK – one of the region’s largest sources of tourism along with Germany – underscores how much work remains to be done before starting something resembling normal travel.

This week, The International Air Transport Association called on all governments to follow France’s example and take the Covid-19 tests required for free passenger air travel. The leading group of the global aviation industry lobby published a paper showing the costs of PCR tests required by the UK can exceed $ 400 each. Argues that cheaper and faster side flow tests are just as effective.

Expensive effort The cost of a PCR test for Covid-19 varies greatly from country to country Source: IATA



The testing requirement has led the package holiday company TUI AG to subsidize the cost, in an effort to entice customers to sprinkle on an overseas holiday. TUI is making test kits available for less than pa 20 ($ 28).

Owner of British Airways IAG SA urged the government to establish “affordable, simple and proportionate evidence”. BA and others including Ryanair Holdings Plc and EasyJet Plc developed discount deals to offer PCR customers tests starting at 60 pounds each.

Waiting for the border

Then there are border controls. Having previously taken an easier approach to monitoring passenger forms, UK airports are now controlling 100% of arrival documents, allowing long-haul lines to enter the country.

In some cases, people waited for six and a half hours because there were only two staff at the Border Force tables to meet a plane carrying 200 percent of passengers, according to Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye, who said the line for a The 500-seat jumbo would be a mile long and “impossible” to handle.

“We already have to keep people on the plane until the terminal is clear,” he said in an interview on April 29th. “And we had to refuse the flights they want to book at Heathrow because we have no space.”

The Border Force has also deployed officers in defensive “bubbles” that limit the ability to add people where they are needed.

“Once schools are demolished and if people are traveling, the severity of the situation will increase significantly,” said Lucy Moreton of the Immigration Services Union, which represents border staff. “You will see queues of two to four hours quite continuously. Will it reach 10? Maybe.”

Package Trailing EU sunspots see a faster return on travel than the UK Source: ZAP



Some of the obstacles to travel are from the model.

The UK plan to review country categories every three weeks allows Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reverse the course at any sign of an increase in Covid-19 cases. The government says PCR tests are needed to identify incoming virus variants and is working to reduce costs.

Similarly, the adoption of a digital system that will allow test results to be recorded quickly at the border will not be ready until after the peak summer travel months of July and August. The agency has plans to increase staff.

“At the moment, passengers will have to expect an increase in time taken at each stage of their journey,” Border Force Director General Paul Lincoln told a news conference Friday. Controls that used to take 25 seconds per person now take 5 to 10 minutes, he said.

Travel to the EU

The challenges are slightly different within the Schengen area for cheap travel involving most of the 27 EU countries. While each nation remains in control of its borders, the European Commission has called for a unified approach that includes so-called vaccine passports.

The proposed system would allow open travel between EU countries for residents who have either recovered from Covid-19, tested negative or been fully vaccinated. This will make it easier to move inside the block – passengers will only have to show proof once, before boarding the plane.

But the preparation of applications will take at least until the end of May, with a full extension is unlikely until June.

Read: A Vaccine Passport is the New Golden Ticket as the World opens again

Meanwhile, some warm countries that rely on tourism for their economies are taking steps on their own. Greece has reopened travel from USA, UK, Russia and UAE. A PCR test requirement is removed by vaccinated travelers.

How much closed demand translates into bookings can determine if some airlines are able to survive another year, said Daniel Roeska, an analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.

“A wash this summer could speed up the push to the brink for some of the weaker carriers,” he said.

– With the help of Christopher Jasper, Nikos Chrysoloras and Tim Ross