Separatist Muslim group fighters attack southern Philippine city | Conflict news





About 200 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters reportedly occupied the central Datu Paglas market in Mindanao.

Suspected members of the group, Bangsamoro Islamic Fighters Fighters (BIFF), attacked a town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Saturday, according to media reports, forcing many residents to evacuate as the army imposed roadblocks and advanced toward the area. About 200 BIFF fighters reportedly entered Datu Paglas, a town in Mindanao province of Maguindanao, early Saturday, state television PTV said. Other reports put the number of fighters at between 80 and 100. Videos posted on social media showed government troops huddled outside as gunfire was heard. But there were no immediate reports of casualties. According to the Philippine State News Agency (PNA), a freight truck was used by gunmen to block the national highway leading to the city’s public market. Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar, a military spokesman, was quoted by the PNA as saying the fighters occupied the cities’ public market and established a defensive position there. The rebels also prevented vendors and civilians from leaving. Another report quoted Baldomar as saying the fighters only wanted to get food from the market, but their presence frightened residents, who then reported them to authorities. Video footage posted by MAX FM, a radio station in the neighboring city of Tacurong, showed government troops blocking a highway leading to Datu Paglas. Another video showed thick black smoke from the city as some residents were seen fleeing the area. Hundreds of drivers and passengers were reportedly stranded due to the closure of a major road passing through the city. As of 03:00 GMT, the road remains closed to civilian traffic. Esmael Mangudadatu, a member of Congress and former governor of Maguindanao, told the radio station that the main concern now is to ensure the safety of civilians. Many of the city’s residents are preparing for Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The BIFF opposes the peace agreement in the southern Philippines between the main Muslim rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and the central government, leading to their secession. According to the military, some of the BIFF fighters reportedly fought alongside the Maute and Abu Sayyaf group in the siege of Marawi 2017, which lasted for five months. Some BIFF members have reportedly also pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos