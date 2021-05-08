Explosion on gelatin stick in Andhra Pradesh blast, death toll in Kadapa





Image Source: PTI 9 killed in explosion of gelatin stick in Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh At least nine workers were killed and several others injured in the explosion of gelatin sticks in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police said. The incident happened near the village of Mamillapalle in Kalasapadu Mandal when workers were unloading gelatin sticks from a vehicle to use them in a limestone mine. Such was the impact of the explosion that the body parts of the deceased were destroyed and the vehicle burned completely. Workers coming from the mandalas of Kalasapadu and Pulivendula held gelatin sticks for blasting rocks in the mine. Police rushed to the scene and moved the bodies for autopsy. They began investigations and were trying to find out if the quarry had a license to use the explosives. YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock at the deaths in the blast. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. The prime minister asked about the incident and his reasons from senior officials. TDP national president and former prime minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed deep shock and grief over the deaths of several innocent workers in the blast. He demanded that the government extend all aid and announce ex gratia to the relatives of the deceased on the same level as the LG Polymers in Vizag. In a statement here, the TDP chief called for immediate steps to provide better medical care to all those injured in the blast. It was unfortunate that the tragic incident happened taking so many lives in the prime minister’s native neighborhood. To prevent such incidents, proper safety standards must be followed there. All workers must be provided with perfect safety equipment. Chandrababu Naidu said the government should immediately launch rescue and relief operations. Rulers need to explain to people why they had allowed mining at a time when there was an 18-hour overcrowded nationwide curfew to control the spread of the coronavirus. (With IANS entries) Latest News of India







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos