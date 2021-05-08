



Thailand on Saturday recorded 19 deaths from Covid, 2,419 new cases 46% of new cases are in Bangkok



A worker, wearing a face mask, uses a cart to deliver bags of goods to customers at Chinatown’s Samphent Market, Bangkok’s Samphanthawong district on Friday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul) The government on Saturday recorded 19 more Covid-19 deaths, for an accumulated number of 382, ​​and 2,419 new cases, raising the total number since the start of the pandemic to 81,274. Saturday load was the third highest ever recorded in Thailand. The Covid-19 Situation Management Center (CCSA) reported that 2,247 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. Of the new cases, 2,409 were local infections and 10 were overseas arrivals. CCSA Assistant Spokesman Dr Apisamai Srirangson told a news conference Saturday that seven of the dead were in Bangkok, two each in Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani, and one each in Nakhon Sawan, Samut Sakhon, Kanchanaburi, Chon Buri. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Nakhon Pathom and Surin. They were people aged 42-93, eight of whom were men. Existing conditions among them were high blood pressure (15 cases), diabetes (7), heart disease (2), high cholesterol (8), overweight (1), chronic lung disease (1), allergy (1 ), chronic kidney disease (2) and cancer (2). Three had said they had no existing conditions. Their risks were being in close contact with infected family members (9) and friends (2), being close to other confirmed cases (3), and visits to risk areas (3). For the other two, the authorities could not identify their risks. Bangkok registered 1,112 new cases, followed by Nonthaburi (217), Samut Prakan (114), Prachuap Khiri Khan (100), Pathum Thani (93), Samut Sakhon (77), Chon Buri (72), Prachin Buri (63) , Ranong (50) and Surat Thani (35). On Facebook, the CCSA on Saturday posted that it was monitoring four risk areas in Bangkok – Wat Somanas community in Pomprap Sattruphai district, Wat Yuan Klong Lam Pak community in Dusit district, Pak Klong Talat district in Phra Nakhon district and a shopping mall also in the district. Phra Nakhon, whom he does not name, but is widely believed to be Old Siam Shopping Plaza. The 10 new imported cases were three quarantine arrivals from the Netherlands and one from Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Cambodia. Two of them, a man from Myanmar and a Thai from Thailand, had entered the country illegally. Of the 81,274 total cases, 5,1419 (63.27%) were cured and 29,473 were in hospitals, including 1,138 in critical condition and 380 fan-dependent. Worldwide, the case load increased by 836,485 in 24 hours to 157.53 million while the death toll rose 13,726 to 3.28 million. India recorded 401,326 new cases and 4,194 deaths. Thailand was ranked 99th out of the number of Covid-19 accumulated cases. Thailand’s third wave of Covid-19 that began in April has now produced 52,411 infections, 23,993 of which have already been cured.

