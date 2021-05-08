Malaysia releases list of malls, hypermarkets seen as potential Covid-19 hotspots using new AI system, News News & Top Stories





KUALA LUMPUR – Specific Malaysian malls, supermarkets and grocery stores were identified as potential Covid-19 areas by the government on Saturday (May 8th) in a list containing 150 locations which were identified using a new big data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) system These locations, which were monitored for a period of seven days, were identified by name in the list of girls and 80 percent of them are in the densely populated state of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. They include popular shopping locations such as Bangsar Shopping Mall, Syria KLCC, Mid Valley Megamall, Sogo Complex and Selayang Mall, Malay Mail reported online news. Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the early warning system aims to help members of the public plan their movements in order to prevent the Covid-19 virus from contracting. The forecasting system, called Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HID), he said, could also serve as a guide for restaurant owners to take proactive measures to curb virus transmissions. “The Ministry of Health will make predictions on the premises that have the potential to become Covid-19 hotspots in the next seven days. Listing places and venues is important and necessary, given the number of new Covid-19 cases. “that are reported every day are at a worrying level,” he said in a statement quoted by the daily The Star. “This list could enable precautions to be taken by the authorities, restaurant owners and people in order to prevent the emergence of new groups,” he added. Malaysia is trying to contain strange waves of coronavirus infections. New daily cases rose to 4,498 on Friday, the highest in three months, while total admissions to intensive care units, at 506, are the highest since the Covid-19 was tracked in Malaysia early last year. At the launch of the AI ​​system on Tuesday (May 4th), Mr. Khairy said he uses several variables in his predictive analysis to identify potential hotspots. These include crowd density, space constraints, and air ventilation, which are used to predict whether a particular location could potentially be a Covid-19 hot spot. Mr Khairy said on Saturday that interventions to be taken by authorities and restaurant owners included sending random contact notifications through the MySejahtera contacts tracking app, controlling visitor traffic, stopping visitors with status “with high risk “in MySejahtera from entering an area and conducting mass testing for workers. “The public is also advised to delay visiting the sites and venues that are listed. If you must visit these sites, adhere to the guidelines that have been set,” the minister said.







