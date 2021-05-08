The PH Red Cross continues to serve the most vulnerable

MANILA – As we commemorate World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, we recall the principles that form the foundation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent and reflect on how the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) lived and continues to live up to these principles. .

This year, around 192 national societies around the world celebrate the unwavering commitment of the Red Cross to make the world a safer and more peaceful place.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), in its 74 years of service, has been unstoppable in fulfilling its mandate as assisting the government in alleviating suffering and raising the dignity of the most vulnerable.

Through its volunteers, logistics and information technology, PRC has always been first, always ready and always there to respond to any disaster or emergency be it a typhoon, earthquake, fire, road collision, blood demand, health crisis and even a pandemic.

In 2020, the PRC continuously conducted ongoing response operations for those affected by the Mindanao, Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) and Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) earthquakes in 2019, and supported individuals affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), which hit the country in 2018 and the siege of Marawi in 2017.

The year 2020, however, proved to be a turbulent year as the rumble of the Taal Volcano began to be felt just days after the New Year.

The PRC quickly deployed its updated logistics of a rescue truck, a tactical vehicle, 4 water tanks, 9 ambulances and 4 hot meal vans to feed 5,300 families who had been relocated to 79 evacuation centers in Batangas the day after the blast. He also distributed much-needed non-food items such as surgical masks, tarpaulin, mosquito nets, sanitary ware and tents as temporary shelter.

The PRC also provided psychological first aid, conducted child-friendly activities, tracked individuals, and assisted 10,300 individuals in re-establishing family ties.

It was at this time that the news of a deadly virus in Wuhan began to raise alarms about the potential worldwide impact of the spread of the disease. The initial memories and to this day, for the population were to wear masks, wash their hands and keep their distance.

The PRC said its response was to source masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) and distribute them to health workers, returnees and other “endangered” members of the population.

Dissatisfied with this response and fresh from his analysis of the 1918 pandemic, PRC Chairman Richard J. Gordon began looking at the resources available in the Philippines to deal with this pandemic. What he saw terrified him especially in the field of evidence. All the place had were the manual testing machines of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

A study of the testing process in China showed the way to the most appropriate testing protocol, the machinery and equipment that would be required, the physical facilities that would house these machines, the skills of the workforce that would operate these machines, and produced the desired results and financial resources that would combine all of these.

The PRC was unstoppable in procuring and transporting the required equipment and materials in a blockage scenario when there were no regular flights. The simple solution: charter planes to bring machinery, test equipment and other critical equipment needed.

The first laboratory was built in 10 days. Medical technologists were on board within a few days. Initially, medical technologists from PRC blood centers were deployed to search molecular laboratories. They needed to be trained. The machines had to be repaired. The operating protocol had to be developed.

All this took place on April 14, 2020 with the inauguration of the first molecular testing laboratory in the country. In what was originally planned to be a demonstration of laboratory capability for Metro Manila mayors, National Government Officials including the Secretary of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Infectious Diseases in Development welcomed the establishment of the first automated transcription reverse-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) subject to on-site testing. In the words of the DOH Secretary, this was a game-changer, the gold standard in the test had arrived in the country.

Test laboratories soon received their baptism of fire as the tens of thousands of returning residents had to be tested in addition to the tens of thousands who had never left the country but similarly had to be tested. Those who had the virus had to be isolated to prevent it from spreading. The goal for immediate testing set by Gordon was then 13 percent of Metro Manila population, which was the degree of positivity at the time. These “positives” had to be treated. Their families had to be insured. The PRC did all this in the midst of setting up a nationwide network of molecular laboratories. In November, just over 6 months after the opening of the first lab, the PRC had conducted one million tests.

By the end of 2020, PRC accounted for about 25 percent of all on-site tests with its 13 molecular labs in Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Laboratories were set up where they were needed, reducing the financial viability of deployment to “such missionary sites”.

Seeing this achievement, Gordon was not satisfied. He wanted the test to be made available to as many people as needed. Testing had to be democratized, to become more affordable. With the help of scientists from the University of Illinois and the University of the Philippines, the PRC introduced and developed RT-PCR saliva testing in the country, a less invasive, more economical, but nonetheless an effective alternative to oro and naso pharyngeal wiping.

In addition to PRC Molecular Laboratories, PRC launched a full range of Covid-19 responses to alleviate human suffering and enhance human dignity: by distributing face masks, PPEs, and corpse bags; creation of PRC hotline 1158; for the provision of negative pressure ambulance services, cash grants, food packages, hot food, toiletries, water, hand washing equipment and psychosocial support. In 2020 alone, the PRC set up 72 medical tents to support hospitals and isolation equipment. These tents have been able to care for more than 24,000 patients since they were deployed in March 2020.

Despite having her hands full with her Covid-19 response, the PRC continued to vaccinate for Measles-Rubella and Polio, reaching over one million children vaccinated in one year.

In October and November last year, the country was hit by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses but not Covid-19, Measles-Rubella and Polio or other response and relief operations stopped the PRC from providing relief and healing assistance to those in need .

Shortly after Typhoon Rolly destroyed Catanduanes, the PRC deployed its Humanitarian Caravan consisting of 10 and 6 truckloads of trucks, 6×6 trucks, ambulance units, food trucks, family tents and alpiners, generators, tower light, portable radios, treatment units of water, Galmobile unit), and water bladders in Bicol, ready to respond to the impact of the strongest typhoon in 2020. These assets allowed the PRC to assist immediately in relief and clean-up operations in the province.

Through its satellite phones, Mayor Gordon was the first in the country to set up communication lines in Catanduanes, enabling the PRC to assess the situation and identify immediate needs. Gordon also ordered the deployment and installation of a VSAT in Catanduanes to provide people with Internet access enabling the Catanduanes Chapter of the PRC to provide timely reports and the public to contact their relatives in other parts of the country or abroad. to update them on their situation. .

Gordon himself flew to Catanduanes to inspect the area and immediately provided food and non-food items to San Andres, a third-tier municipality badly hit by the typhoon.

Due to limited access to Catanduanes at the time, the PRC chief sent M / V PRC Amazing Grace on November 25, 2020 to bring thousands of non-food items like toiletries, blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, 10 cans liter and 20 liter jerry and galvanized iron foil to be used for roof repair – part of PRC recovery efforts for those whose homes were damaged by the typhoons. It was also loaded with three additional vehicles – a Willys jeep, a Toyota Hilux and a loader, to be used during operations and aid deliveries in Catanduanes and other affected areas in the Bicol Region.

MV PRC Amazing Grace handed over to Catanduanes not only relief items but hope – that there is relief from despair through the mercy of God and through the thousands of people who are with Typhoon Rolly survivors.

The PRC provided livelihood, cash assistance, shelter repair assistance, hot meals, water and psychosocial support in the provinces of Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

Just as the country was shaking from Typhoon Rolly, Typhoon Ulysses devastated the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela. Immediately the PRC also deployed a humanitarian convoy to Cagayan and Isabela to intensify rescue and relief efforts. The caravan consisted of a 10,000-liter water tank, a food truck, an ambulance, a lifeboat, a Land Cruiser for assessment, and two 10-wheeled trucks for non-food items, namely sleeping equipment, jerry cans and toiletries. and tarpaulin.

The PRC also helped clear debris and mud in both provinces to provide access to cities or municipalities that could not be accessed for assistance at the time.

To help people desperately seeking a hospital where they can bring their loved ones in need of medical care, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) built the first Emergency Field Hospital (EFH) at the Philippine Lung Center complex (LCP) with 18 tents. EFH acts as a step away from the institution where those already recovering from Covid-19 in hospitals can be admitted to make hospital beds available for the most serious Covid-19 cases. The PRC also mobilized physicians and nurses for EFH.

The EFH was set up near the hospital so those who tested positive and should be admitted should have access to doctors, nurses, X-rays, T-scans and other medical equipment.

The PRC also created isolation environments in universities that agreed to partner with the PRC in the humanitarian spirit namely the University of Ateneo de Manila, the University of the Philippines, the University College De La Salle of Saint Benilde and the University of Adamson. PRC isolation devices address the problem in increasing Covid-19 cases by isolating asymptomatic distributors in multi-generation families.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have come a long way since 158 years ago, when the Red Cross was founded by Henry Dunant after the Battle of Solferino. Now, the National Red Cross Societies 192 provide humanitarian services not only during wartime, but also in disasters, emergencies and pandemics.

The Philippine Red Cross under Gordon has done well. Despite limited resources, he is a graduate of the major leagues of Red Cross Associations that are able to effectively alleviate human suffering and help the most vulnerable at all times. Together with our corporate partners, national partner societies, IFRC and ICRC, PRC can do so much more for humanity. (PR)