Indian states impose tougher blockades as COVID deaths hit record highs





By Sudarshan Varadhan and Tanvi Mehta CHENNAI (Reuters) – India on Saturday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 number as cases continued to rise and states imposed tougher blockades. India’s health ministry reported 4,187 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to just under 240,000. Cases rose by 401,078, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 21.9 million. Medical experts say the actual number of cases and deaths with COVID-19 is likely to be much higher than the number of officials. Tamil Nadu, known for its automobile production including BMW, Daimler, Hyundai, Ford, Nissan and Renault, said it would move from part to a complete blockade on Monday, banning public transport and shutting down retailers of alcohol by the state. Neighboring state Karnataka extended a total closure on Friday. The capital of the state of Bengaluru is a major technology hub, home to the head offices of companies including Google, Amazon and Cisco. India has not yet imposed a national embargo as it did during its first wave last year, but about half of all its states have imposed a total shutdown. The rest are under a partial closure. Although it is the largest producer of vaccines in the world, India is struggling to produce and distribute sufficient doses to stop the COVID-19 wave. Although the country has administered over 167 million doses of vaccine, its inoculation rate has dropped significantly in recent days and only about 2% of its 1.4 billion people have received both doses needed to fully immunize. NJ CR KRIZ N IN SOUTH While cases in the northern and western parts of the country have taken on the burden of the pandemic, southern states including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have seen infections rise. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India has brought the healthcare system to the brink of collapse, with patients dying due to lack of oxygen or access to hospital beds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for tackling his lack of oxygen, though the government says it is doing everything it can. The story goes on Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, MK Stalin, said in a letter to Modin late Friday that Tamil Nadu’s medical oxygen demand could double in the next two weeks. “Oxygen availability in Tamil Nadu is very critical,” Stalin said, adding that 13 patients died at a hospital on the outskirts of Chennai due to lack of oxygen. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai and Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi; edited by Alasdair Pal and Jane Wardell)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos