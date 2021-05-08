The Ethiopian Orthodox leader denounces the ‘massacre’ of Tigray

Addis Ababa (AFP)

The head of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church has accused the government of wanting to “destroy” the country’s northern Tigray region, in its first public comments about the war there.

The statement from Abune Mathias, a native of Tigray, appeared in a video recording traced to Ethiopia by a friend and the patriarch claimed that his previous attempts to speak had been “stifled and censored”.

It represents rare public criticism from a high-profile Ethiopian figure in the six-month war that puts Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s army against the loyal forces of the once-dominant Tigray party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

“They are working day and night to destroy the Tigray. They have no rest when it comes to destroying the Tigrayans,” Abune Mathias, speaking in Amharic, said in the 14-minute video.

“There are killings in all parts of Tigray. They aim to wipe out the Tigris from the face of the earth.”

Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops to Tigray in early November after accusing the TPLF of orchestrating attacks on army camps.

He stressed that the army is targeting the leadership of the TPLF and not civilians.

But countless attacks on civilians – including massacres and brutal gang rapes – have been documented, with many witnesses and survivors blaming Ethiopian soldiers and troops from neighboring Eritrea who support Abiy.

In the video recording, Abune Mathias described the violence as “a massacre of people – especially innocent murders”.

He complained about the damage to the famous orthodox monasteries of Tigray, as well as the massacres carried out at church bases, including in the Tigray town of Dengolat.

When AFP visited Dengolat in February, the priests said they were disappointed that the Orthodox leadership had not commented on the violence, but speculated that Abune Mathias and others feared for their safety.

The Orthodox Church is the largest in Ethiopia, accounting for more than 40 percent of the country’s 110 million people.

– Smuggled clip –

Dennis Wadley, a friend of Abune Mathias and director of the US-based group Bridges of Hope International, told AFP that he recorded the video on April 26 during a trip to Ethiopia.

“The patriarch asked me not to release him until I was abroad, back in the US,” Wadley said.

An Orthodox official confirmed the authenticity of the registration for VET.

Abune Mathias said he had previously tried to speak out against the war several times, including in media interviews, but had been banned by the government.

“I spoke and they held it. I spoke again and they held it again. So far I have not had the opportunity to display my message through the media,” he said.

Although Abiy declared victory in late November when the army entered the regional capital Mekele, fighting continues in the region.

As the war drags on, world leaders are increasingly concerned about what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a impending humanitarian “catastrophe” last month.

Abune Mathias said he was concerned about the growing famine in Tigray and the possibility that farmers might not be able to plant this year.

He called for outside intervention to provide more assistance and end the fighting.

“I urge international governments to try and find a way to stop this immediately,” he said.

