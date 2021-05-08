Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport expects busy summer tourist season





ANKORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – Many have already arrived, while others are leaving Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport. Tiring but fun, said Missouriotas Patrick Shaeffer after a family visit to Palmer. The summer tourist season has started unofficially. The airport expects a very busy season. Weve got a lot of new destinations and a lot more capacity in the market, said airport manager Jim Szczesniak. Alaska Airlines will provide uninterrupted service to Las Vegas and San Francisco, Szczesniak said. Delta Airlines will also become a major player in the market, he said Weve got Delta coming into a new market, which is Detroit for us, Szczesniak said. Plus, Delta will fly non-stop to New York City twice a week, he added. United Airlines, meanwhile, will offer daily non-stop flights to Newark, New Jersey, according to Szczesniak. This summer marks the return of a familiar face. The frontier carrier Frontier Airlines resumes summer service for the first time since 2014, according to Airport Spokesperson Trudy Wassel. That way you can attract large groups of travelers who want to experience Alaska, Szczesniak said. The return of the tourist season is welcome news at the airport, as it saw the number of passengers drop by more than 60% last year due to the pandemic, according to Szczesniak. He said 2019 saw a record 5.7 million people passing through this airport. This included a full season of cruise ships. Although the boats are not coming, they would have the capacity of the plane that will bring passengers to Alaska to enjoy Alaska for the summer, Szczesniak said. It is not just airlines that are preparing for the tourist season. Employees at Norton Sound Seafood House Airport are getting ready to reopen for the first time in more than a year. Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

