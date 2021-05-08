Half a million Indian jewelers resisting compulsory targeting receive temporary relief from court

Bombay High Court

Stoli Nagpur ipassed an interim injunction on May 7 which prohibits the Indian Bureau of Standards (BIS) from taking any coercive action against jewelers across India or imposing penalties on those who may not comply with BIA regulations (BIS Act, 2016), Section 29 (2) on mandatory marking of signs due to lack of adequate infrastructure towards assessment and marking centers.

The court ruled: “The assertion is that the new regulation that makes it mandatory to mark gold jewelry before it is stored or sold, which is due to take effect by June 1, 2021, is likely to result in major difficulties. for jewelers’ loops in India. and their number is stated to be 5 loops “.

The written petition was submitted by the All India Gem & Jewelery Interior Council (GJC), which is the industry-leading interior council that ensures the promotion, protection and advancement of jewelers. The GJC was represented in court by attorney Rohan Shah.

Ashish Pethe, Chairman, Interior Council of All Gem & Jewelery (GJC) stated, “The courts have seen the plight of jewelers. is available in India, is only about 34% of the 733 districts in the country and that there are at least 488 districts in the country, which do not have any marked center.submitted further it is claimed that there are about 6,000 pieces of jewelery, which still need to be noted. ”

Nitin Khandelwal, the former Chairman of the GJC, said, “The courts have been reasonable and strict with the BIS as the further dispute is whether there is any violation of the said mandate of the law as provided in Articles 14 and 15 of the Bureau of Indian Act of Standards, 2016 (BIS Act), has a penalty for violation as provided in Article 29 of the Act BIS, 2016 is punishable by a maximum of one year imprisonment.It is also submitted that within the time available, may not be possible for all jewelers and for any jewelery that is currently available to be marked before these provisions of the law enter into force. ”

Saiyam Mehra, Vice President, GJC, commented, “furthersht further asserted that there are other problems arising from the current COVID restrictions, which prevent a person from traveling from one district to another and that there are some districts, which do and the court has ruled while no coercive action will be taken against jewelers under Article 29 (2) of the BIS Act, 2016, until the next hearing date on 14 June 2021. This is a great relief for jewelers who now they will be fully protected from any action by the BIS even though they may wish to continue with the mandatory signs “.

Dinesh Jain, Director, GJC who represented GJC in the written petition submitted, commented, “The letter was received with merit and the notice was issued to BIS and all respondents. BIS is wise enough to know what to do in such a situation and we are confident that the BIS will not proceed with the mandatory marking without doing the homework properly.The GJC is fully supporting the marking and begs in the written petition that a ‘High Level Committee’ be constituted by Honorable court to direct and resolve all matters for the benefit of Consumers, jewelers and the main objective of the BIS. ”

All of India Gem and Jewelry Home Council (GJC) represents over 5,00,000 players comprising manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, labs, gemologists, designers and allied services for the local Gems & Jewelry industry.

