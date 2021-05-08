A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Saturday, May 8, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET Saturday, May 8, 2021. In Canada, provinces are reporting 406,415 new vaccines administered for a total of 15,325,183 doses given. Across the country, 1,221,019 people or 3.

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 406,415 new vaccines administered for a total of 15,325,183 doses given. Across the country, 1,221,019 people or 3.2 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. The provinces administered doses at a rate of 40,436.61 per 100,000.

There were 51,642 new vaccines distributed in provinces and territories for a total of 18,033,514 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 84.98 percent of their vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 17,703 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 191,130 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 365,009 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 percent (9,676) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 244,930 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 47 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.03 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

The PEI is reporting 6,556 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 59,758 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 376,715 per 1,000. In the province, 6.78 percent (10,750) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 76,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 48 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.89 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Nova Scotia is reporting 44,485 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 356,978 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 365,794 per 1,000. In the province, 3.86 percent (37,630) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 450,600 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 46 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.22 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 31,411 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 293,550 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 376,327 per 1,000. In the province, 3.78 percent (29,476) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 373,815 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 48 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.53 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Quebec is reporting 104,742 new vaccines administered for a total of 3,550,899 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 414,987 per 1,000. There were 51,642 new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 4,110,859 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 48 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.38 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 144,724 new vaccines administered for a total of 5,885,485 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 400,671 per 1,000. In the province, 2.64 percent (387,484) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 7,056,415 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 48 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.41 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Manitoba reports 15,140 new vaccines administered for a total of 534,647 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 388,268 per 1,000. In the province, 5.45 percent (74,988) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 686,160 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 50 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.92 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan reports 10,530 new vaccines administered for a total of 491,440 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 416,773 per 1,000. In the province, 3.87 percent (45,655) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 542,935 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 46 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.52 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Alberta is reporting 59,730 new vaccines administered for a total of 1,792,312 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 407,154 per 1,000. In the province, 7.09 percent (311,908) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 2,002,215 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 45 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.52 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

British Columbia reports 46,946 new vaccines administered for a total of 2,042,442 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 398,015 per 1,000. In the province, 1.94 percent (99,461) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 2,330,040 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 45 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.66 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Yukon is reporting 299 new vaccines administered for a total of 49,439 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,184,707 per 1,000. In the territory, 55.23 percent (23,048) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 55,920 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 130 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 88.41 percent of its vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 48,007 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,064,009 per 1,000. In the territory, 48.04 percent (21,674) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines distributed in the northwestern territories for a total of 58,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 130 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 81.64 percent of its vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 133 new vaccines administered for a total of 29,096 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 751.33 per 1,000. In the territory, 32.97 percent (12,768) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 44,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 110 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 65.98 percent of its vaccine supply.

* Data notes: Figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 8, 2021.

Canadian Press