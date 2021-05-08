Mother’s Day is more important than ever





The last time we celebrated Victoria Mothers Day was a very different place, almost on another planet. Restaurants are taking a breather of relief for this Mother’s Day. Brett Sutton, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, who was just becoming a household name, announced that morning: The rise of today’s case illustrates once again that while we have flattened the curve, our battle against COVID-19 is never over. The daily coronavirus report reported an increase of 10 new cases, bringing the total to 1487. The initial shock of the epidemic fight over toilet paper was a few months behind us, but the Cedar Meats explosion showed how vulnerable we were still and the second proper wave, caused by quarantine violations at the hotel, was still in the future. And we were in the first block, with only four reasons to leave home: gathering food and supplies, getting medical care and giving care, exercising and working or education.

Despite pressure from the opposition and a growing group of protesting elements to lift restrictions on Mother’s Day, Prime Minister Daniel Andrews would not back down. Everyone wants to be with their mother, but let them be really careful, let them be really careful not to spread the virus, he said. I can tell you what I will do on Mother’s Day that I will not visit my mom. Which meant no brunettes, no family reunions, no barbecue and no reserved restaurants. We weren’t even sure if we could buy Mom a bouquet of flowers. The first months of 2020 had been particularly difficult for mothers of young and school-age children, as families jungled working from home with increased childcare responsibilities. While some hoped the new normal would mean fathers took on a bigger role in domestic work, there will be few mothers whose workload did not increase dramatically during the block, with little break: no gaming meetings , without catching cafes, only zoom calls and four Walls are locked inside. Surprisingly, mental health services reported increased stress levels in women. And now, not even Mother’s Day to say thank you? As it turned out, the cancellation of Mother’s Day only saturated her with more meaning. It was no longer a routine holiday, a day that some would like to dismiss as a commercial invention, but an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices many mothers made and to honor them, even if it was often absent.

