Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds rent 1.2 million homes – and they can make 4,000 a month

Boris Johnson is preparing to rent out his 1.2 million home to raise money after his second divorce and renovate his Downing Street apartment, it is reported.

The prime minister has taken out a home-bought mortgage in Camberwell, south London, which he bought with his fiancée Carrie Symonds, of course.

Property experts told Times that Mr. Johnson, 56, and Mrs. Symonds, 33, could leave home for up to 4,000 a month.

The couple, who have a one-year-old son, Wilfred, continue to face questions about how they pay for the 200,000 reported renovation of their 11 Downing Street apartment.

The prime minister – who is paid 157,372 a year and has other sources of revenue, including book royalties – has insisted he covered the cost himself, but has refused to say whether the initial bills were paid by donors.









The Election Commission has launched an investigation into whether any loans or donations made in connection with the renovation work were properly declared.

The new prime ministerial adviser on ministerial standards, Lord Geidt, and cabinet secretary Simon Case are also considering the issue.

Mr. Johnson and Mrs. Symonds bought their four-bedroom, semi-detached home in Camberwell in July 2019 with a mortgage from Santander.

It was reimbursed to Clydesdale Bank in August last year, according to Land Registry documents seen by the Times.

The Prime Minister recently rented his 1.2 million house near Thame in Oxfordshire.







The detached four-bedroom house boasts a tennis court and a swimming pool.

It was ranked at 4,250 per month in April and a rent was reported this week, it was reported.

Mr Johnson bought the property for $ 640,000 in 2003, but his ex-wife Marina Wheeler is entitled to a portion of the property as part of the divorce settlement.

The Times reported that the property does not appear in the Prime Minister’s register of interests.

Deputies are required to register any property that “has a value of more than 100,000 and / or any property that provides rental income of more than 10,000 in a calendar year”, according to parliamentary rules.







The standards commissioner is said to have pledged to review the deal after learning of the mortgage change, although Mr Johnson is understood to have told the Oxfordshire property commissioner, the report added.

A Downing Street spokesman told the Times: “Mr Johnson has met all the requirements of the House of Commons code of conduct and is updating his entry in the register when necessary.”

There were allegations that Mr Johnson was short of money before his second divorce and apartment renovation on Downing Street.

It is alleged that Mr Johnson complained to assistants that Ms Symonds was buying the 840 for a roller from interior designer Lulu Lytle.

Mr Johnson said “I covered the costs” in response to Labor Chief Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions last month.

But he has avoided questions about who originally paid him when work on No. 11 was completed in 2020.

When asked about the renewal reports, the Prime Minister told reporters last month: One thing I disagree with in all this nonsense is that I love John Lewis.





But what I am going to say is what people want this government to do is focus on their priorities.

Ms Symonds reportedly saw the ample review needed to clear the residence of the John Lewis nightmare prime ministers left behind by Ms May, according to Tatler

The taxpayer funds an annual allowance of 30,000 but the reinstatement extends beyond that.

Some reports suggest the updates hit 200,000 while a leaked email suggested that colleague Tory Lord Brownlow was making a 58,000 donation to the Conservatives to cover the payments the party has already made on behalf of the soon-to-be-formed Downing Street Trust.

Failure to declare donations is a violation of electoral law and can be punishable by a fine of up to 20,000.

Last month, Mr Johnson said he did not believe there was anything to see here when asked about the Electoral Commissions investigation, telling reporters: What we are doing is focusing on the things that really matter.

Labor called on Mr Johnson to clear up his relationship with donors Tory after Downing Street declined to say whether he had sought help with childcare costs.

Earlier this week, the prime minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson had covered all childcare costs for his one-year-old son Wilfred himself.

The spokesman refused to back down if the Prime Minister had previously approached supporters to pay for a nanny.

The Sunday Times quoted a party supporter as complaining that they had been asked for a donation, adding: “I do not intend to pay for brochures, but I hate being asked to pay to remove prime ministers after all.

In response, Mr Johnsons’ spokesman said the Prime Minister had covered the costs of all childcare.

I have nothing more to add to this.

I will not go into details anymore.