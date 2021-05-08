Punjab Prime Minister Amarinder Singh Offers 2 Lakhs to 10th Grade Drop School Vansh Singh Selling Socks in Ludhiana





A Class 2 dropout, Vansh used the sale of street socks to support his family. New Delhi / Ludhiana: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh this morning said he has offered $ 2 financial assistance to the family of a 10-year school dropout after he saw a video of the boy selling socks at a traffic crossing in Ludhiana. The widely circulated video of 10-year-old Vansh Singh caught the Prime Minister’s attention, prompting him to speak to interested officials to make sure the boy could continue his studies and return to his school. A Class 2 dropout, Vansh used the sale of street socks to support his family. In a tweet, Captain Amarinder Singh wrote: “I spoke on the phone to young Vansh Singh, 10, a Class II dropout, whom I saw selling socks at the Ludhiana traffic crossing. I asked DC to make sure he to join his school. an immediate $ 2 financial aid for his family. (sic) “ I spoke on the phone with young Vansh Singh, 10, a Class II dropout, of the video I saw selling socks at the Ludhiana traffic crossing. They have asked DC to make sure he rejoins his school. He also announced immediate financial assistance to his family of $ 2. pic.twitter.com/pnTdnftCDo Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 8, 2021 The video shows the boy selling socks at traffic crossings and refusing to accept money, which is more than the actual cost. He then shows a man in a car recording a conversation he had with the boy on the street about his schooling. The second half of the clip captures a video call between the Prime Minister and Vansh. During the call, Captain Amarinder Singh assures the boy that he will take care of his family and other expenses, but advises him to focus on studies. “Do not worry, I will ask the deputy commissioner to ensure your return to school and I will help your family,” Mr Singh Vanshi told Punjabi. Many Twitter users have praised the boy’s honesty and his willingness to defend his dignity by refusing to accept money. People also praised the Prime Minister for his intervention. A Twitter user, named Prashant Dahibhate, said these kind acts make Amarinder Singh a “real CM”. These acts of kindness make you a real CM !!! Prashant Dahibhate (prashvd) May 8, 2021 Yushi, another user, urged the Prime Minister to ensure a sustainable livelihood for the boy’s family. Excellent gesture. Please provide a sustainable source of livelihood for his family. Yushi (@ZenChemX) May 8, 2021 That’s fine, but no kid in Punjab should go through that. Aman S Uppal ???? (amandeep_uppal) May 8, 2021 Another user, Aman S Uppal, said it was a good gesture by the Prime Minister, but his government should also ensure that no children in Punjab should ever drop out of school.







