Opportunities for mutual benefit call as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan begins visit to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has long enjoyed warm relations with Saudi Arabia, deeply rooted in their common faith, common history and mutual support in times of crisis. More than 2 million Pakistanis work in the Kingdom, contributing to its prosperity and sending billions home. Meanwhile, trade continues to flourish between the two nations.

With a view to boosting their mutual co-operation, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to begin a three-day official visit to Pakistan with energy, economy and well-being. overseas who are expected to head the diplomatic agenda.

“We believe this is a very important visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia in connection with our historic bilateral relations, trade and economic ties,” Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, a Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman, told Arab News.



Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman riding in a wheelchair during a welcoming ceremony in Islamabad on February 18, 2019. (Photo by Bandar Al-Jaloud / photo file)

The two sides will discuss the economy, trade, investment and job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia, in addition to signing a number of agreements on energy and infrastructure-related projects.

Indeed, the Kingdom is an extremely important trade destination for Pakistan and both countries have been looking for ways to increase their partnership along with the volume of imports and exports.

Currently, the volume of trade between the two countries stands at $ 3.6 billion, with imports from Saudi Arabia worth $ 3.2 billion and exports to the Kingdom worth $ 316.3 million, according to the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Pakistan.

This section contains the relevant points of reference, located in (Field of Opinion)

“Our exports to Saudi Arabia have increased this year as our companies were allowed to export halal meat and livestock and we are trying to increase it further,” said Shah Arab Ahmed Leghari, chairman of the Pak-Saudi Business Council.

Pakistani companies had also started exporting spices and clothing to the Kingdom, he said, but there is room for improvement. We can increase our bilateral trade to $ 20 billion a year if we are allowed to export rice, fruits, vegetables, wheat flour and dairy products to the Kingdom, Leghari said.

Khans’ visit to Saudi Arabia will help open up new business opportunities for Pakistani businessmen and exporters, he added.

Ahead of the visit, the Pakistani Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of the Supreme Coordination Council between the country and Saudi Arabia to remove obstacles to investment agreements signed during the Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan in February 2019.

During the Crown Prince 2019 visit, officials from both countries signed key $ 20 billion memoranda of understanding in the fields of energy, petrochemicals, minerals, agriculture and food processing.

Khan will be accompanied on his visit to Saudi Arabia by a high-level delegation, including the foreign minister and other cabinet members.



Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan walks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Nur Khan base in Islamabad on February 18, 2018. (Photo by Bandar Al-Jaloud / photo file)

He will also meet with Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation; Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League; and the imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina.

Khan will also meet with members of the Pakistani diaspora community in Jeddah during his stay in the port city. The Kingdom remains the largest source of foreign remittances to Pakistan, with Pakistani workers sending home $ 6.6 billion in the last fiscal year and $ 5.7 billion from July to March this fiscal year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

These remittances are an important source of foreign capital for Pakistan as it struggles to stabilize its economy, crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

This visit is important because Pakistan is facing real financial challenges, where we have to maintain our foreign exchange reserves, Qamar Cheema, a Pakistani foreign relations analyst, told Arab News News.

Pakistan is also facing challenges as the UAE visa (for Pakistanis) has not been resumed and at the same time the Pakistani diaspora is very important. So Pakistan wants its strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia to remain the same.

Just weeks after Khan took office in August 2018, Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan avert its balance of payments crisis by extending a $ 3 billion interest-free loan and a $ 3 billion deferred payment facilitation for oil imports.

In return, Pakistan wants to share its experiences with Saudi Arabia, making Saudi Arabia green. And Pakistan also wants to share its (military) experience in protecting Saudi Arabia’s security, Cheema said.

We will dive forward from where we left off in 2019 when the crown prince came here.

The kingdom has often stood by Pakistan during difficult times, providing financial support during wars and natural disasters.

Pakistan can not forget the vast Saudi financial support in the form of oil supplies and cash during our difficult times, such as the 2005 earthquake and the fierce floods of 2010 and 2011, said Javed Hafeez, a former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, for Arab News.

The presence of Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Kingdom ahead of the prime ministers’ visit shows that the two countries are interested in boosting defense co-operation and economic ties, he said.

Saudi Arabia is a tested and trusted friend of Pakistan, and the visit of the prime ministers will definitely help open new horizons of economic cooperation, Hafeez said.