Thorneloe poses no threat to Laurentian, the appeal motion argues

Content of the article Thorneloe University is a small school that has had a major impact on Laurentian University and its students, and its continued existence would not threaten the future of the Laurentians. These are some of the arguments Thorneloe has put forward in a motion seeking to appeal a judges’ decision allowing Laurentian to conclude federation agreements with Thorneloe, the University of Sudbury and the University of Huntington. Laurentian, charged with debt, has sought creditor protection and is being restructured. It has laid off almost 200 faculties and staff, cut 69 programs and completed its federation agreements. Laurentian once shared $ 7.7 million with its federated universities, money it will now hold. Superior Court Justice Geoffrey Morawetz on Sunday approved the Laurentians move to conclude federation deals. The ruling also allowed Laurentian to continue to operate under the creditors ‘protection provided by the Company Creditors’ Settlement Act (CCAA) and to borrow $ 10 million so that it could stay open.

Content of the article Thorneloe wants to appeal Morawetzs decision; The University of Sudbury is keeping its options open; Huntington has reached an agreement with Laurentian. The University of Sudbury, while opposing the Laurentian movement to reach federation agreements, has also said it wants to become an independent university in the French language. Thorneloe is seeking an expedited hearing if it can appeal Morawetzs’ decision. Thorneloe, who has said that Laurentians by effectively cutting off funds would lead him to bankruptcy, argues that it is not the cause of the Laurentians financial problems, does not cost Laurentians any funds, is well-managed and is solvent (in this time). Thorneloe is also arguing that the provincial government had been aware for months before the CCAA Laurentians reported that the university was in financial trouble. Thorneloes’s reasons for filing the notice of motion to appeal include the agreement the federated universities intended to be permanent; that Thorneloe is a creditor of the Laurentians; and that Laurentians’ financial problems have been creating for years and are caused by many factors including: (a) serious financial mismanagement by the Laurentian administration, including failure to contain costs in the face of its revenue reductions first identified in 2008-2009; (b) low student enrollment and retention, and reduction of provincial funding in 2019-2020; (c) continuing to run courses and programs with little or no student enrollment; AND

Content of the article (d) a costly campus modernization project that Laurentian launched in 2014, which failed to increase revenue and resulted in even more debt to Laurentian. Thorneloe said there are other concerns about Morawetzs’ decision, but noted that it is not a threat to Laurentian and whether he can survive. Thorneloe is small compared to Laurentian but has a major impact, school court documents say. Thorneloe is a small component of the Laurentian federation, employing only (seven) full-time faculty members and a total staff of 28, while Laurentian employs 355 full-time faculty members and many more staff. Thorneloes’ spending on wages and benefits in 2020 was $ 2.44 (million), compared to $ 134 million paid by Laurentian, or 1.82 percent of them. (Thorneloe had about 90 students in the last term, but his faculty taught 2,861 Laurentian students in 2019-20.) The Laurentians’ motive is to eliminate course competition from Thorneloe, which has no material impact on the Laurentians and has nothing to do with labor costs, the document said. With Thorneloe, Laurentian now surpasses. Laurentian is taking advantage of the CCAA proceeding to test and eliminate Thorneloe, which he cannot do outside of the CCAA proceedings. As mentioned, the Federation Agreement has no termination provisions and was intended to be permanent. The movement announcement also said if Morawetzs’s decision ending the federated university deal is not overturned, Thorneloe would experience irreparable harm.

Content of the article First, if it does not stay, Laurentian will continue to remove Thorneloes courses and programs from the Laurentian and Thorneloe curriculum and will have no source of grant or schooling income from May 3, 2021, the day after the Judges’ approval is issued. CCAA. Thorneloe will have to terminate her faculty and staff, incurring severance pay obligations and resulting in the termination of her programs and 140 courses as well as indefinite additional obligations. Farber (a licensed custodian in the bankruptcy report commissioned by Thorneloe) estimates that Thorneloe will incur additional losses and costs and liabilities of at least $ 13.5 million over the next 5 years, plus a potential retirement liability, still unspecified and other new ones that may arise upon termination of the Federation Agreement. Second, removing Thorneloes courses and programs from the online catalog available by Laurentians could cause irreparable harm to approximately 2,500 students who will not be allowed to take courses and programs of their choice produced by Thorneloe and will be forced to choose different programs, directions, juveniles and courses in Laurentian, or will have to leave the university to complete their degrees elsewhere. Third, there will be more economic collateral damage and other damage to families and outsourced businesses in the Sudbury community who have a relationship with Thorneloe and who have already been negatively impacted by massive employee turnovers in Laurentian.

Content of the article Fourth, there will be impaired costs (sic) and complications arising from Thorneloe’s detachment from its substantive integration with Laurentian and the resulting disputes over Thorneloe-owned property and buildings that could lead to litigation and increased litigation. future costs. The movement announcement said the balance of convenience favors the granting of residence (to appeal Morawetzs decision that terminates the federated universities agreement). On the contrary, there is minimal visible harm or inconvenience to Laurentian if the residence is granted, court documents said. The stand will allow the Thorneloe federated regime, which has been in place for over 60 years, to continue awaiting appeal. Moreover, there is no prejudice against (the Laurentian borrower) regarding the security, collateral or super-advantage of his loan. It is not known when the Ontario Court of Appeal will deal with the notification of the motion. About Thorneloe Thorneloe University was a federated Anglican institution of Laurentian University. Offered programs in fine arts, theater performances, theatrical production and film production, religious studies, classical studies, studies for women and theatrical arts. Thorneloe University also offered a certificate, bachelor’s and master’s degree in theology. [email protected] Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae

