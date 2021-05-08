International
Volunteers wearing PPE take the COVID patient to the hospital by bicycle, save lives, earn praise
Two volunteers at a Covid facility in Kerala have been praised for their timely action, which saved the life of a COVID-19 patient who was struggling to breathe.
Volunteers Rekha and Aswin had gone to a COVID-19 home care center in Alappuzha district on Friday to provide food for patients there.
But when they were in the institution, the two were told of a patient who was experiencing difficulty breathing and needed urgent attention.
Unlike the Covid First Line Treatment Centers (CFLTC), home care centers are set up by local authorities to quarantine asymptomatic patients and have no doctors or other medical staff.
True heroes
Volunteers called an ambulance to transport the patient to a nearby hospital, but were told it would take ten minutes to reach.
Understanding the urgency of the matter, Rekha and Aswin decided not to wait for the ambulance and took the patient to the hospital, which was just over 100 feet away by bike.
The incident came to light after a local news channel broadcast footage showing the COVID-19 patient sitting on a bicycle between two volunteers wearing PPE boxes.
The channel in its report had claimed that “the patient with critical illness COVID-19 was forced to be transported by a CFLTC to the hospital by bicycle due to the lack of an ambulance”.
However, after the news broke, the volunteers and the local body that ran the home care center clarified their side of the story.
According to health authorities, the patient was taken to hospital without their knowledge or permission, but added that timely intervention saved the lives of 38 people since then the condition has improved.
After the video went viral, both volunteers were praised, including by the Kerala prime minister.
picture credit
