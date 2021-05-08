Covid-19: How bad is the second wave? Cases and deaths jump 4 times in rural areas

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that these districts are only able to provide basic health care facilities with the most developed health infrastructure available in the largest cities of these states.

What has made the second wave of Coronavirus the deadliest in the country is the increase in the rate of infection in the rural areas of the country. According to an Indian Express report, the number of cases and deaths from Coronavirus during the second wave in rural areas of the country is about 4 times higher than the number recorded at the peak of the first wave in September last year.

According to the data available for the 243 districts included in the Backward Region Grant Fund (BRGF) scheme, the total number of Coronavirus cases in these districts as of May 5 this year was 39 lakh, which is more than four times as many as 9.5 lakh cases registered by September last year. The number of active cases of Coronavirus in these districts is about 7 loop, which is causing extreme stress to the limited health infrastructure of these areas.

There is a similar trajectory to the number of Covid-19-related deaths recorded in these districts As of May 5, the total number of Covid-19 casualties in these states was 36,523, which is almost four times the number of deaths recorded by in September last year. The number of Covid-related deaths in these districts as of September 16 last year was only 9,555. About half of these districts fall into five states namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that these districts are only able to provide basic health care facilities with the most developed health infrastructure available in the largest cities of these states. The lack of advanced infrastructure is forcing patients to relocate to larger cities in these states, which are already overloaded with the number of infections.