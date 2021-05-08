



Image Source: PIXABAY Indigenous herbal remedies useful in the mild to moderate treatment of Covid Two indigenous herbal remedies have been found to be helpful in treating mild infection in moderate Covid-19, said the AYUSH Ministry (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy). In a letter to J. Radakrishnan, Chief Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, PN Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary at the AYUSH Ministry, said that two herbal medicines, Kaphasura Kudineer and Ayush-64, have emerged as a ray of hope Covered patients. Indian scientists have found useful in the treatment of Kaphasura Kudineer, a poly-herbal preparation siddha consisting of 15 herbal ingredients and Ayush-64, a poly-herbal formulation from the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ayush Ministry. asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid infection, and effective in boosting immunity as well. Strong clinical trials were conducted and completed by the Central Siddha Research Council (CCRS) on Kapashura Kudineer. Ayush Ministry in collaboration with the Scientific and Industrial Research Council (CSIR) recently completed a multi-core clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ayush-64 in treating mild to moderate Covid-19 infection. In the letter, Joint Secretary Kumar asked the government to popularize the use of Kaphasura Kudineer and Ayush-64 in isolation centers or Covid care centers, AYUSH hospitals and patients in isolation at home. Experts say the immunity developed by Kabasura Kudineer can provide effective remedy for a range of fevers, chills, coughs, nasal congestion, body aches, irritation and loss of taste and can help strengthen the body’s defense mechanism. It is a combination of several herbs like ginger, kalmegh, vasa, guduchi and haritaki which helps strengthen the respiratory system and treat high fevers as well. In September 2020, the Madras Supreme Court had advised the central government to popularize Kabasuraa Kudineer, given its effectiveness in boosting immunity. India has so far recorded 2,34,083 deaths due to Covid-19, while the case load stands at 2,18,92,676. The country has administered more than 157 million doses of vaccine so far, however, only about 10 percent of the country’s 1.4 billion people have had the first dose and only about 2 percent have received both doses. READ ALSO |COVID-19: India likely to achieve ‘herd immunity’ after October, report says Latest News of India







