The world reacts as tensions in Jerusalem escalate Jerusalem News

More than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, were injured late Friday outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem as Israeli police fired rubber-coated metal bullets and stun grenades at Palestinians throwing rocks.

Tens of thousands of worshipers had previously filled the third holiest site of Islam on the last Friday of Ramadan, and many stood in protest against Israeli plans to evict Palestinian families from their homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. of East Jerusalem.

Palestinians have staged a series of attacks in the area in recent days denouncing Israeli orders for them to vacate their homes. Israeli security forces attacked the seats using weak water, tear gas, rubber-coated bullets and grenades. Dozens of Palestinians have been arrested.

Here is how the countries and the international community have reacted so far to the events in Al-Aqsa and Sheikh Jarrah:

United Nations

The UN rights office called on Israel to cancel any forced evictions and warned that its actions could constitute war crimes.

“We want to emphasize that East Jerusalem remains part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, to which international humanitarian law applies,” said spokesman Rupert Colville. The occupying power cannot confiscate private property in the occupied territory.

The transfer of civilian populations to the occupied territory is illegal under international law and could constitute war crimes, he added.

Qatar

Qatar condemned Israeli policies that attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque building and the attack on worshipers.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said it was a provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world and a grave violation of human rights and international agreements.

Qatar urged the international community to work to end Israel’s repeated aggression against the Palestinians and Al-Aqsa.

She reiterated her support for the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state based on the 1967 borders.

Turkey

Turkey criticized Israel and accused it of launching terror on Palestinians after Israeli police opened rubber-coated shells and striking grenades.

Some Turkish officials criticized Israel and called on other countries to express condemnation, while a foreign ministry statement urged Israel to immediately end its provocative and hostile stance and act with reason.

Shame on Israel and those who remain silent in the face of shameful attacks, said Turkish Presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin. We call on everyone to rise up against the policies of occupation and aggression of this apartheid state.

Turkey’s communications director Fahrettin Altun told state television Israel was violating human rights and would pay the price as opposition parties echoed the government’s condemnation in a rare sign of unity.

Attacking innocent people while praying is clearly terror, Altun said. We see that these attacks on Palestinians are against the most basic human rights.

European Union

The European Union condemned the violence in the compound and urged authorities to quickly ease tensions.

Violence and incitement are unacceptable and perpetrators from all sides must be held accountable, a spokesman said in a statement. The European Union calls on the authorities to act urgently to de-escalate the current tensions in Jerusalem.

The statement added that acts of incitement around the Temple Mount / Haram al-Sharif should be avoided and the status quo should be respected, using another term for the main religious site.

United States

The United States said it was deeply concerned about the events and called on all parties to work to de-escalate them. He also expressed concern about evictions.

Critical It is essential to avoid unilateral steps that will aggravate tensions or take us away from peace. And that would include evictions, resettlement activities and house demolitions, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters in Washington.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia said Israel plans to undermine the chances of resuming peace talks.

“We reject Israel’s plans and measures to evict Palestinian homes in Jerusalem and impose Israeli sovereignty on them,” he said.

Iran

Iran’s foreign ministry has called on the United Nations to condemn the bloody act of Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex, saying it was a war crime.

Iran condemns attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Quds [Jerusalem] the occupying military regime, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

This war crime once again proved to the world the criminal nature of the illegal Zionist regime, he said, adding that Iran called on the United Nations and other related international institutions to act in their assigned duty to faced this war crime.

Egypt

Egypt also denounced the Israeli attempt to forcibly expel the Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said: The relocation of Palestinian families to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood is a violation of resolutions of international legitimacy and international humanitarian law.

Pakistan

Pakistan strongly condemned attacks on innocent worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation forces.

Such attacks, especially during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws, a foreign ministry statement said.

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded, reiterate our unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, and once again urge the international community to take swift action to protect the Palestinian people, he said.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry also denounced the actions of Israeli policy in Al-Aqsa and held the Israeli authorities responsible for any escalation and consequences that may follow the events that took place on Friday night.

Palestinians respond as Israeli police fired rockets at the compound housing al-Aqsa Mosque [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Al-Azhar

Meanwhile, Egypts Al-Azhar University, the highest place of Sunni Muslim learning, denounced the attack on worshipers and considered it a brutal Zionist terrorism in light of shameful international silence.

Islamic Union for Muslim Scholars

For its part, the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) strongly condemned the actions of Israeli policy.

In a statement, she hailed the Palestinians in Jerusalem for being persistent in the face of Israel’s repeated aggression against the al-Aqsa Mosque and the people of Sheikh Jarrah.

IUMS Secretary General Ali Qaradaghi encouraged the Muslim world to support the Palestinian cause materially and morally, considering such support a religious duty and necessity.

Jordan

Neighbor Jordania, the guardian of Islamic countries in Jerusalem, said the continuation of Israel’s illegal practices and provocative steps in the city is a dangerous game.

The construction and expansion of settlements, the confiscation of land, the demolition of houses and the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes are illegal practices that perpetuate the occupation and undermine the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace, which is a regional and international necessity. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi tours.

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated from the al-Aqsa mosque [Ammar Awad/Reuters]