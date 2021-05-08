MAP International sends PPE to India Local News

As COVID-19 continues to spread and overwhelm India’s ability to respond, Brunswick-based MAP International is sending a large shipment of personal protective equipment, or PPE, to help healthcare workers.
The shipment consists of 40 palettes of hospital barrier masks and dresses to help prevent the spread of the disease, said MAP President and CEO Steve Stirling.
Stirling could not say for sure how many dresses will be shipped but said tens of thousands will be flown by a partner distribution aid agency on the ground.
Personal protection equipment will go to several hard-hit states in western India like Gujarat and Maharashtra and the northern state of Bihar, the organization said.
With a daily average of 400,000 new cases per day, the virus is exceeding the country’s ability to fight it.
Wassht estimated on Wednesday that there were 28 cases per 100,000 citizens, a much lower number than the US at its peak, but India’s population of 1.4 billion makes up for a high number of infections.
People are so focused. That makes it more dangerous when combined with poor hygiene and health care, he said.
Also, the religious ritual practice of bathing in the Ganges River by thousands also contributes to the spread of infectious diseases, Stirling said.
The bodies of coronavirus victims are themselves becoming a health hazard as crematoria cannot keep up with the death tolls and burial mounds are being set up in city parks and vacant lots. Hinduism, the predominant religion in India, calls on family members to burn bodies ritualistically in the pyre.
Patients are leaving overcrowded hospitals, there are too few ambulances to transport COVID-19 victims, and oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines have been depleted in some of the hardest-hit areas, the MAP said in a statement.
There is no place to put people in need of help, Stirling said.
At the same time, the MPA is continuing to provide medical supplies in St. Vincent, where thousands who evacuated their homes after the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on April 9 are still living in emergency shelters.
MPA continues to send disaster health kits to IDPs. Each device has plenty of antiseptic wipes, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and other items to support a person living in an emergency shelter for a week. Shortly after the explosion, the MPA sent 1,000 kits to St. Lucia through its partner Food for the Poor agency and will continue these efforts.
Johnson & Johnson and the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, longtime long-time MAP partners, donated 20 medical mission packages to help disaster victims. Each package includes a mix of consumer products and health supplies such as masks, oral rehydration solutions, analgesics and vitamins for children and adults, the MAP said.
MAP is filling a 40-meter container with medicines, medical equipment, water filters, IV fluid, safety helmets and vests, disinfectants, blankets and toiletries to be shipped to St. Vincent with international partners.
Stirling said the MAP is blessed with generous corporate donors and is looking to get more storage space near Brunswick to store medicines before shipment. The MPA needs money to pay for the transportation of goods to poor countries where medicines are in short supply, he said. The World Health Organization estimates that 2 billion people do not have access to basic living saving medicines. These medications include antibiotics and treatments for hypertension, asthma, diabetes, and other common chronic diseases.
MPA still makes donations go far. A $ 10 donation will provide life-saving medicines and $ 1,050 worth of health supplies, Stirling said.
For more information on the work of MPA around the world or to donate consult the website harta.org.