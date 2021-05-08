US-bound international travelers can use some COVID-19 tests themselves: CDC – National





The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday that U.S.-linked international travelers can use several COVID-19 tests themselves to meet entry requirements. Read more: Canada vaccination rate is eclipsing US Experts say comparison is tricky In January, the CDC ordered all two or more passengers to take negative COVID tests within three days of arriving in the United States or to show evidence of COVID-19 recovery. Airlines for America, a trading group, praised the CDC’s decision “to allow FDA-approved in-house testing for international passengers entering the US. This is an encouraging step in facilitating the international travel process.”















5:19

COVID-19: US CDC Unveils New Mask Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated Americans





COVID-19: US CDC Unveils New Mask Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated Americans on April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the CDC has also issued the federal mask mandate in almost all modes of transportation. The order does not apply to private cars or commercial trucks driven by a single operator.

The decision was appreciated by airlines and airline unions. Airlines for America hailed "the administration's decision to extend the mandate required for face masks on commercial aircraft and airports." The group said that "this layer of protection plays a critical role in mitigating the risk of transmission … (and) has significantly strengthened the ability of our flight crews to enforce these requirements on board". Wearing face masks is considered by experts to be one of the most effective ways to control the transmission of the virus. With most COVID-19 transmission occurring indoors, and vaccinations on the rise, the use of outdoor masks has been debated for weeks in the United States as many Americans look to enjoy the benefits of full vaccination. Biden imposed the transit mask mandate after then-President Donald Trump rejected the CDC recommendations to do so.









