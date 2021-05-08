Immigration Programs for International Student Degrees in Canada

Published May 8, 2021 at 5:00 am EDT

You have a number of options to stay in Canada after graduation. Having a Canadian credentials plus in-house work experience makes you a leading candidate for several immigration programs.

There are some streams that simply require a credential, such as a master’s or PhD, but having Canadian work experience or a job offer opens the door to more opportunities.

Once you graduate, you may have the opportunity to get one Work permit after graduation (PGWP), which will allow you to work anywhere in Canada for up to three years. You can apply for immigration from Canada at any time before the PGWP expires, but even if it expires while you are awaiting a decision on your application, you may still be able to stay in Canada for a while. Open Work Permit.

The best immigration program for you will depend on a number of factors such as:

where you are located in Canada;

where you plan to live in Canada;

your higher education credentials;

how much work experience do you have;

what kind of experience do you have;

your official command of the language;

as long as you are willing to wait for your request to be processed; AND

how much you are willing to pay in application fees.

There is more than 100 routes of economic emigration to choose. Here is a list of some of the options for international graduate students in Canada.

Express Entry

Express Entry is the main route for economy class immigrants. It is an application management system for three federal high-skilled migration programs: the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Workers Program, and the Federal Trade Skills Program.

You can qualify for many programs once you have a profile in the Express Entry pool.

Express Entry uses a points system called the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

Free tote to enter the pool, but you will have to pay if you want to get permanent residence.

Provincial Nomination Program

Provincial Nomination Program (PNP) allows Canadian provinces to offer permanent residence routes for immigrants who would be a good match for their job market. Most Canadian provinces operate their own EPPs.

It is a two-step process for a PNP. First, you apply for a provincial nomination by province. Then, if you receive the nomination, it supports your application for permanent Canadian residence. Only the federal government has the power to secure permanent residency status.

These are not all PNPs that graduates can apply for, but here are some of the options that are tailored for international student graduates.

Ontario

Ontario has two streams dedicated to international student graduates: Master’s degree stream, and Doctoral graduate stream. None of these programs require you to have job offers in order to apply.

Manitoba

Of Manitoba International Education Stream is for people who graduated from a post-secondary institute in the province. This stream has three sub-categories: Career employment path,Graduate internship path, andThe Road to Student Entrepreneurship

Saskatchewan

below Saskatchewan Experience Category students who have recently completed an eligible Canadian high school may be able to apply for the Student subcategory. You need a full-time job offer from a Saskatchewan employer that has been approved by the province. Your employer must register at Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) Employer Website to obtain approval. The provincial government will send you a Work Approval Letter, and you can submit it with your application at SINP.

Before Christ

BC has a number of options for international graduates through Express Entry British Columbia river and Skills immigration stream Although the subcurrents of these programs require candidates to have job offers, you do not need a job offer if you qualify for International Post-Graduate Category.

New Brunswick

Graduates from New Brunswick may be eligible for Current of Well-Known Workers in New Brunswick. This program is for foreigners who have a job offer from a New Brunswick employer. This is not specifically for international student graduates, but they do allow people who have completed a one-year program at a New Brunswick secondary post to pass the application for one year work experience.

New Scotland

International Stream of Graduate Entrepreneurs is for graduates who have at least two years of full-time study at a Nova Scotia university or college. You must have operated your business in the province for at least a year and plan to make Nova Scotia your new home.

PEI

International Graduate Current is for the latest degrees of post-secondary PEI institutes who already have a job offer in the province. The job offer must be in a skilled profession, appropriate to your field of study.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador offer two streams for degrees. International Graduate Category is for the ranks of any suitable Canadian institution who are working or have a job offer from a Newfoundland and Labrador employer. Work should be in your field of study.

Category of International Graduate Entrepreneurs is for Newfoundland and Labrador degrees who want to run a business in the province.

Quebec

Quebec has its own economic immigration program. International students who have studied in Quebec may be eligible for Quebec Experience Program (PEQ). In addition to a job offer and work experience, you must demonstrate a strong command of the French language.

Atlantic Immigration Pilot

Atlantic Immigration Pilot is planned to become a permanent program in 2022. This allows employers in the four Atlantic provinces to hire foreign talent and provide a path to permanent residence.

Degrees from eligible institutions in Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick may be able to apply for Atlantic International Diplomatic Program. This program allows graduates to apply for permanent residence without having any previous work experience.

