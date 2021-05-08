International
World Earthquake Report for Saturday, May 8, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery
Sat, May 8, 2021, 4:20 p.m.
16:20 PM | BY: IMPLEMENTER
Worldwide magnitude 3 earthquakes over the past 24 hours on May 8, 2021
Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 5 earthquakes 5.0+, 37 earthquakes 4.0+, 114 earthquakes 3.0+, 201 earthquakes 2.0+ (358 total)
This report is being updated every hour.
MAGNITUDE 6+: 1 earthquake
MAGNITUDE 5+: 5 earthquakes
MAGNITUDE 4+: 37 earthquakes
MAGNITUDE 3+: 114 earthquakes
MAGNITUDE 2+: 201 earthquakes
No earthquake of magnitude 7 or higher
The 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours):
# 1: 6.0 South Pacific earthquake, Fiji, 7 May 11:35 am (GMT -12)
# 2: 5.4 Earthquake Arabian Sea, Oman, 2021-05-08 14:08:08 IS
# 3: Earthquake 5.1 South Pacific May 7 9:13 pm (GMT -7)
# 4: Earthquake 5.1 41 km northeast of Bayanhongor, Bayankhongor, Bayanhongor Aymag, Mongolia, 8 May 6:49 pm (GMT +8)
# 5: 5.1 XIZANG Earthquake, China, May 8 8:09 pm (GMT +8)
# 6: Earthquake 5.0 North Pacific Ocean, Japan, May 08, 2021 13:19: 07.46
# 7: 4.9 magnitude earthquake 29 km northwest of Belyashi, Altai, Russia, May 8 7:56 am (GMT +7)
# 8: Earthquake 4.8 Philippine Sea, 53 km east of Bislig, Philippines, May 8 4:38 pm (GMT +8)
# 9: Xinjiang Earthquake, 4.8 km southwest of Druzhba, Alakol district, Almaty Oblysy, Kazakhstan, May 8 5:11 pm (GMT +8)
# 10: Earthquake 4.7 North Pacific Ocean, Japan, May 8 9:07 pm (GMT +9)
Reported quakes felt:
# 1: Unconfirmed quake reported: 3.7 mi northeast of Noblesville, Hamilton County, Indiana, USA, May 7, 2021 22:27 GMT – 274 reports
# 2: Earthquake 3.1 Rh-Bhoi District, 9.5 km northeast of Shillong, India, 2021-05-08 18:50:14 STI – 66 reports
# 3: Earthquake 3.7 South Pacific Ocean, 11 km east of Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand, May 7, 2021 17:14 GMT – 30 reports
# 4: 4.1 earthquake 43 km southwest of Sanandij, Ostn-e Kordestn, Iran, May 8 12:18 am (GMT +4: 30) – 15 reports
# 5: Reported (unconfirmed) earthquake: 0.4 mi northeast of Compton, Los Angeles County, California, USA, May 8, 2021 14:40 GMT – 4 reports
# 6: Earthquake 4.5 5.3 km north of Piura, Peru, May 7 4:46 pm (GMT -5) – 4 reports
# 7: 2.9 magnitude earthquake 5.8 km northeast of Mangaldai, Darrang, Assam, India, 2021-05-08 01:09:52 IST – 3 reports
# 8: 3.1 magnitude earthquake 10.8 km northeast of Maasin, Southern Leyte, Eastern Visayas, Philippines, 08 May 2021 – 03:44 PM (PST) – 3 reports
# 9: 3.9 magnitude earthquake 48 km southeast of Patras, Achaea, Western Greece, May 8 1:18 pm (GMT +3) – 3 reports
# 10: 6.0 South Pacific Ocean earthquake, Fiji, 7 May 11:35 am (GMT -12) – 3 reports
# 11: 2.6 earthquake 10 km SE of Dollar Point, CA, USA, May 7, 2021 23:59 GMT – 2 reports
# 12: Earthquake 3.1 South Pacific, 40 km east of Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand, May 8, 2021 09:50 GMT – 2 reports
# 13: 5.4 earthquake Arabian Sea, Oman, 2021-05-08 14:08:08 IS – 2 reports
# 14: 4.4 Esmeralda County earthquake, 35 mi west of Tonopah, Nye County, Nevada, USA, May 8 1:13 am (GMT -7) – 2 reports
# 15: 3.3 Karbi Anglong earthquake, 15 km west of Lumding Rail Colony, Nagaon, Assam, India, 2021-05-08 10:24:20 IST – 2 reports
# 16: 2.3 earthquake 13 km east of Neos Marmaras, Chalkidiki, Central Macedonia, Greece, May 7, 2021 18:10 GMT – 2 reports
# 17: 4.5 Taitung Earthquake, 34 km west of Taitung City, Taiwan, May 8 5:24 am (GMT +8) – 2 reports
Earthquake statistics:
Number of earthquakes and energy released versus time
Number of earthquakes and energy released versus magnitude
The magnitude of earthquakes and the energy released versus time
