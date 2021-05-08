Maharashtra reports 53,605 new COVID-19 cases, 864 deaths





The case load in Maharashtra COVID-19 on Saturday exceeded 50 lakh after reporting 53,605 new cases, a health department official said. The number of state cases rose to 50,53,336, while with 864 deaths the death toll reached 75,277, he said. A record 82,266 people were released from hospitals during the day, bringing total recoveries to 43,47,592. There are now 6,28,213 active patients in the state. Up to 2,60,751 COVID-19 tests were performed in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined to 2,91,91,331. Of the 864 deaths, 399 occurred in the last 48 hours and 226 in the last week. The rest had happened before, but were added to the count on Saturday, the official said. Mumbai reported 2,664 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its death toll to 6,73,235, while the death toll in the city rose to 13,713 with 62 new deaths.

In Mumbai’s largest division, 15 patients each died in Panvel town and Thane district while 13 died in Raigad district, 11 in Mumbai Navi and 10 in Thane town. The Mumbai Division reported a total of 7,541 new cases and 129 deaths. Nashik Division reported 8,834 new cases, of which 2,915 came from Ahmednagar district, 2,224 from Nashik city and 1,700 from Nashik district. The division also reported 183 deaths, including 55 in Nashik town followed by 36 in Ahmednagar, 33 in Nandurbar and 26 in Nashik district. The Pune division reported 14,056 cases and 98 deaths. The rural Pune area accounts for 4,352 infections. The city of Pune reported 2,977 cases and 13 deaths, while Solapur district recorded 1,986 infections and 30 casualties. Up to 34 people died in Satara. The Kolhapur Division reported 5,206 cases and 65 deaths. Kolhapur district reported 1,578 infections and 24 deaths. Sangli and Ratnagiri districts reported 20 and 12 deaths respectively. The Aurangabad Division added 2,355 cases and 127 deaths, of which 90 deaths were reported from the rural Aurangabad area followed by 12 in the Parbhani district. The Latur Division reported 3,491 fresh COVID-19 cases and 77 casualties. The Beed district alone added 1,367 cases and reported 20 deaths. The Akola division’s workload increased by 4,427 while another 71 patients underwent coronavirus infection, of whom 28 were from the Yavatmal district followed by 15 in the Amravati district and 13 in the Washim district. Nagpur Division reported 7,695 new cases and 114 deaths. Of the deaths in the division, 49 occurred in Nagpur town followed by 17 each in Nagpur and Wardha districts. District authorities in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal in the Vidarbha region announced that stricter COVID-19 restrictions will take effect on Sunday. These curbs “break the chain” will begin at noon Sunday and will be in effect until May 15, officials said. Authorities in Solapur in West Maharashtra also announced stricter one-week restrictions in the city, as well as other parts of the district from 8 a.m. Saturday. The coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 50,53,336; new cases 53,605; total death 75,277; recoveries 43,47,592; active assets 6,28,213; tests performed so far 2,91,91,331.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos