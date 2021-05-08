Pint size print of local artist selected for international exhibition | tidings

Local artist Michael Crouse is doing great things on a small scale.
A miniature lithographic print of his River IV flood, which measures 13/4 inch by 21/4 inch was recently selected to be part of the 13th International Miniature Biennial Exhibition at the Center for Contemporary Printing Production in Norwalk, Connecticut.
His was selected from nearly 500 other prints for the final 128-piece exhibition, which is expected to open on June 6 and run through August 29. Art Crouses based on a photo of a flooded park on the river bank will be displayed alongside works from 21 states and 15 countries.
The artist has been doing miniature printing since 1978, but he has been making art even longer. He learned the art of lithography involving the printing of images from stone or aluminum in 1975 while studying under Norman Wagner at the College of Art in Atlanta. He then specialized in lithography while attending graduate school at the University of Michigan.
Printing something so small and so detailed is still a challenge for the artist.
I had to really cut the pressure (because of the strain it puts on my body) but with these I can use a smaller brayer and it doesn’t require a lot of physical work, Crouse said. They are easy to print, but using a greasy chalk to bring out some of those beautiful details is a bit of a challenge for me and the other problem is because there are too many colors, making them all lined up correctly.
If you are ever just a little bit, a thirty-second one-inch will also appear.
Entering international exhibitions is something Crouse has done for decades at this point, but it is always nice to see his work involved with some of the best in the field. At this point in his career, he enters exhibitions like this as a way to keep track of printing time.
There are different ways of exhibiting art. Jury exhibitions are just one way, the artist told The Sun. I do not need to have more jury exhibitions on the resume, but I like to go into a few shows just to see what my colleagues are doing and how my work compares to theirs.
