India’s rise hits southern states, causing more blockages

BENGALURU, India Two southern states in India became the latest to declare blockades as coronavirus cases rose at breakneck speed across the country and pressure is mounting on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to implement a nationwide shutdown.

With over 300,000, the Karnataka capital of Bengaluru has the highest active load of any Indian city. But experts warn that evil is still ahead as India’s third-largest buttons in the city run short of oxygen, surpassing crowded hospitals and crematoria. In the state of Tamil Nadu, the announcement of the blockade followed a daily record of more than 26,000 cases on Friday.

Infections have been raging in India since February in a catastrophic turnaround blamed on more contagious variants, as well as government decisions to allow massive crowds to gather for religious festivals and political rallies.

On Saturday, India reported 401,078 confirmed cases, including a record high of 4,187 deaths. Overall, India has more than 21.8 million confirmed infections and nearly 240,000 deaths. Experts say even those dramatic payments are understatements.

A doctor in Bengaluru said he had to reject patients left, right and center while his hospital was trying to find more oxygen.

The problem is that the demand is so high that we need constant oxygen, said Dr. Sanjay Gururaj, medical director at Shanti Hospital and Research Center. The hospital is sending a truck twice a day to oxygen plants on the outskirts of the city to bring in 12 oxygen cylinders. In normal times, this would have lasted over two weeks now, lasting a little over a day, he added.

The states’ oxygen shortages prompted the high court on Wednesday to order the federal government to increase the daily medical liquid oxygen supplied to Karnataka. The decision came after 24 patients with the virus died Monday at a government hospital. It is unclear how many of them died due to lack of oxygen, but an investigation is ongoing.

Modi has so far left the responsibility to fight the virus in this current rise to poorly equipped state governments and faced accusations of doing too little. His government has objected that it is doing everything it can in the midst of a crisis once in a century. Meanwhile, many medical experts, opposition leaders and even Supreme Court judges are calling for national restrictions, arguing that a patch of state rules is insufficient to quell the rise in infections.

Experts warn that growth in Bengaluru is rapidly eclipsing other hit cities such as the capital, New Delhi and Mumbai. Cases have increased 100-fold since February, said Murad Banaji, a mathematician who models the rise of COVID-19 in India, citing official data. The positivity of the test has increased to over 30%, indicating that the infection is much more prevalent than the confirmed figures, he added.

The disaster was approaching in early March, when cases began to spread, he said. Bangalore is more than a current time bomb it is now in the middle of an explosion. The Bengaluru was formerly known as Bangalore.

Much of the focus in recent weeks has been on northern India, led by New Delhi, where television stations have broadcast images of patients lying on stretchers outside hospitals and mass burial bridges burning overnight.

The situation unfolding in Karnataka has drawn attention to other southern states also struggling with an increase in cases. Daily cases have broken the 20,000 mark for the past three days in Andhra Pradesh state, leading to new restrictions there.

Kerala, which emerged as a plan to tackle the pandemic last year, launched a blockade on Saturday. With daily cases exceeding 40,000, the state is aggressively increasing resources, including converting hundreds of industrial oxygen cylinders into medical oxygen, Dr. said. Amar Fetle, State Officer for COVID-19.

The size of cases from last year to now is extremely different, he said, adding that the growing number has meant more hospitalizations and more strain on healthcare systems, with hospitals operating almost full. Becomeshte made a race between exploitation and how fast we can add beds. We were trying to stay ahead of the virus as best we could.

Its clear infections are growing rapidly across the southern region, but there have been fewer protests than in the north because of the relatively better health infrastructure and government initiatives addressing problems at the community level, said Jacob John. professor of community medicine at Christian Medical College, Vellore.

But as the virus has swept large cities in waves, smaller towns and villages where health care is less accessible are now exposed.

These countries are being affected rapidly, which means we may not have survived worse yet in South India, he said.