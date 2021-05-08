Medical supplies from Canada arrive in India as COVID-19 cases, increased deaths – National





The Canadian Armed Forces have successfully touched medical supplies in Delhi as India struggles to contain a second wave of COVID-19 damage. Nadir Patel, Canada’s High Commissioner to India, welcomes her first shipment he described in a tweet as “essential” medical supplies including 25,000 vials of remdesivir anti-viral and 50 ventilator on Saturday. “Canada continues to show solidarity with the people of India,” wrote Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau. “We must all unite and work together in the global fight against # COVID19.” First @CanadianForces aircraft carrying emergency medical equipment sent from Canada to #India has arrived in New Delhi. Canada continues to show solidarity with the people of India. We must all unite and work together in the global fight against # COVID-19. https://t.co/DQREzgGQiU – Marc Garneau (@MarcGarneau) May 8, 2021 The story goes down the ad India reported another 401,078 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and a record high of 4,187 new deaths in the last 24 hours, showed the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Infections have been rampant across the country since February, with many guilty of new, perhaps more deadly and transmitted variants, as well as the Indian government’s decision to allow crowds to gather for religious festivals and political rallies. Trends Vaccination rate in Canada is eclipsing US experts say comparison is complicated

Ontario government should ‘immediately’ reopen exterior spaces: Canadian Pediatric Association The catastrophic wave has been exacerbated by a lack of oxygen across the country, leaving hospitals to evacuate those sick, COVID-19 patients dying in their hospital beds and some drowning in their cars, just outside the hospital gates. Touching a @kanadore CC-150 Polaris aircraft in New Delhi with the first urgently needed cargo # COVID-19 medical equipment including 25,000 bottles of Remdesivir & 50 ventilator. #KanadaStandsWithIndia# Stronger together pic.twitter.com/ehfJndkbQg – Canada in India (@CanadainIndia) May 8, 2021 The problem is that the demand is so high that we need constant oxygen, said Dr. Sanjay Gururaj, medical director at Shanti Hospital and Research Center. The story goes down the ad “The hospital is sending a truck twice a day to the oxygen plants on the outskirts of the city to bring 12 oxygen cylinders.” Under normal circumstances, Gururaj said too much oxygen would suffice to last more than two weeks. But “now, it lasts a little over a day.” Read more: Canada sends medical supplies to India while COVID-19 overloads the country’s healthcare Canada has agreed to supply India with 350 fans and up to 25,000 bottles of remdesivir from its emergency reserves to help. Global Affairs Canada said 25,000 bottles of remdesivir could be used for at least 4,000 courses of treatment, in a statement posted by email to Global News. The agency added that “supplies identified for this donation will not jeopardize ongoing COVID-19 response efforts at home in Canada.” More to come. – With files from the Associated Press See the link » <br />

