The doctor who fought for the rights of sex workers from Cov | dies Kolkata News





Kolkata: The man deserving of organizing sex workers in Kolkata to bring them under the social security environment and his pioneering work in fighting HIV and AIDS, died Saturday morning. He was 68 years old.

Smarajit Jana, founder and principal advisor of Durbar Committee Mahila Samanwaya (DMSC) who works to raise sex workers in the city, was admitted to a city hospital with Covid-19 infection.

Several people from the development sector, including Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressed concern about Janas dying.

Saddened by the death of Dr. Smarajit Jana. He established the unique collaboration of sex workers who continued to have bank accounts and IDs giving them social welfare benefits. Champions of marginalized and stigmatized women. Condolences to his family members, the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Jana had as a researcher and teacher at the Institute of Hygiene and Public Health All India undertook an HIV awareness mission in the Sonagachi red light area in 1992 as a government project. Sex workers were recruited to be trained to sensitize their colleagues in the profession.

DMSC members who worked with Jana on the project said contraceptive use increased from just 3 percent to almost 90 percent in seven years.

He not only instructed us, but encouraged us to unite to defend our rights. Prior to that we had no union or cooperation and received no social benefits, said Kajal Bose, DMSC secretary who worked with Jana for nearly three decades.

In 1995 Jana helped sex workers persuade the government to make changes to the procedure so that they could enter into a co-operation.

In 1999, the Union government replicated the Sonagachi model for combating HIV / AIDS where community members themselves conducted awareness-raising and implemented in other red light areas of the country.

Jana was also the coordinator of the HIV program in Bangladesh between 1999 and 2002. He also worked as a member of the advisory board of the European Commission AIDS and STD program in India from 1996-1998.

During the blockade last year he was helping women in Sonagachi. So many girls in Sonagachi have been orphaned today, Bose said. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos