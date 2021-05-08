Israeli police tighten their presence in Jerusalem for fear of unrest

JERUSALEM national police chief Israel announced on Saturday that he was strengthening forces in Jerusalem ahead of unrest expected in the coming days after a night of heavy clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in the holy city.

Palestinian doctors said more than 200 Palestinians were injured in clashes Friday night at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex and elsewhere in Jerusalem. The violence drew condemnation from Israel’s Arab allies and calls for calm from the United States and Europe.

Israel has been dealing with the worst riots in Jerusalem in several years, with nearly nighttime clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Protests erupted in early Ramadan three weeks ago when Israel restricted meetings to a popular meeting place outside Jerusalem Old City. Israel lifted restrictions, briefly calming the situation, but protests have reigned in recent days over the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem, which is claimed by both sides in their decades-old conflict.

It was unclear what started the violence in Al-Aqsa, which erupted when Israeli police in riot gear set up in large numbers as thousands of Muslim worshipers were holding evening prayers in the upper slope of the hill.

Throughout the night large groups of protesters could be seen throwing stones as Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades. At one point, police entered one of the buildings in the complex, which includes the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the iconic golden dome of the Rock.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency Service said 88 of the injured were hospitalized. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said 83 people were injured by rubber-coated bullets, including three who were shot in the eye, two with serious head injuries and two with broken jaws.

Israeli police said protesters threw stones, fireworks and other items at them, injuring 17 officers, half of whom were hospitalized.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque complex is the third holiest site in Islam. Alsoshte is also the holiest place for the Jews, who refer to it as the temple mountain because it was the site of biblical temples. It has long been a hot spot in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and was the epicenter of the 2000 intifada, or Palestinian uprising.

Saturday night is Laylat al-Qadr or the Night of Destiny, the holiest in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Thousands of worshipers were expected to gather for intense night prayers in Al-Aqsa.

Israeli Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said he had ordered reinforcements before Laylat al-Qadr, saying the right to demonstrate would be respected, but public concerns would be met with zero force and tolerance. I urge everyone to act responsibly and with restraint.

Police stopped more than a dozen buses that were packed with Arab citizens on the main highway heading to Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers. Public broadcaster Israels Kan said police stopped the buses for a security check, causing passengers to get out of vehicles, block traffic and pray on the highway in protest. The road reopened a few hours later.

In recent days, protests have escalated around Israel threatening the deportation to Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem of dozens of Palestinians involved in a long legal battle with Israeli settlers trying to take ownership of the neighborhood.

The United States said it was deeply concerned about both the violence and the threatened deportations and was in contact with leaders on both sides to test and de-escalate tensions.

It is critical that we avoid taking steps that exacerbate tensions or take us further away from peace, the US State Department said. This includes deportations to East Jerusalem, settlement activity, house demolition and acts of terrorism.

The European Union also called for calm and expressed concern about possible deportations, saying they were illegal under international humanitarian law and only served to fuel tensions on the ground.

Egypt and Jordan, which made peace with Israel decades ago, condemned his actions, as did the kingdom of the Gulf of Bahrain, which was one of four Arab countries that signed US-mediated normalization agreements last year.

Israelis and Palestinians are preparing for more unrest in the coming days.

Sunday night is the start of Jerusalem Day, a national holiday in which Israel celebrates the annexation of East Jerusalem and religious nationalists hold parades and other celebrations in the city. On Monday, an Israeli court is expected to issue a decision on deportations.

Israel invades East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza territories that the Palestinians want for their future state in the 1966 East War. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in a move that is not internationally recognized and sees the entire city as its capital. .

Palestinians see East Jerusalem, which includes major holy sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims, as their capital, and its fate is one of the most sensitive issues in the conflict.

In a phone call to Palestinian TV late Friday, President Mahmoud Abbas praised the protesters’ courageous stance and said Israel bore full responsibility for the violence. Abbas last week postponed scheduled parliamentary elections, citing Israeli restrictions in East Jerusalem on the delay.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had previously accused the Palestinians of capturing the threatened deportations, which it described as an immovable dispute between private parties in order to incite violence.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip and opposes the existence of Israelis, has called for a new intifada.

Hamas-linked protest groups said they would resume demonstrations and launch incendiary balloons along the heavily guarded Gaza border. Israeli media said the army sent additional troops to the area in response. Hamas has largely curtailed such actions over the past two years as part of an informal ceasefire that now appears to be fading.

In an interview with a Hamas-run television station, senior group leader Ismail Haniyeh warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to play with fire.

“Neither you nor your army and police can win this battle,” he said. What is happening in Jerusalem is an intifada that must not be stopped.

Akram reported from Gaza City, Gaza Strip.