



Dr K Sudhakar on Friday informed that both groups of covid vaccines available with the state – Covishield and Covaxin – will be administered preferentially to people over 45 years of age. Minister of Health in Karnatakaon Friday informed that both groups of covid vaccines available with the state –and Covaxin – will be administered preferentially to people over 45 years of age. The health minister said 70 per cent of Covishield doses would be given to beneficiaries aged 45 and over waiting to receive the second stroke and 30 per cent of people seeking to receive their first dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, Covaxin will only be administered to people 45 years of age and older awaiting their second dose. Going to Twitter, wrote Dr. Sudhakar, 70 percent of Covishield’s available stock will be used to vaccinate 45+ who are due for a second dose and the remaining 30% will be used to vaccinate 45+ asking for the dose first.

CAT scanning prices



After opposition from diagnosis, Department of Health has revised prices for high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scanning. The price for non-BPL category patients is limited to Rs 2,500 including the cost of consumables and sanitation materials etc. (for all ages), while those with BPL cards must be charged Rs 1,500. On Friday, the Government had limited prices to Rs 1,500 for all categories which were opposed by private hospitals and the diagnosis on the grounds that it was not valid as the diagnostic centers had not been granted any concession on the electricity bill tariff. MNC helps out



Multinational firm Texas Instruments on Saturday announced the establishment of 86 critical care beds in an ICU modular unit in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Breast Diseases .



The ICU unit will come out in an investment of Rs three crore, the company said. The announcement was made after the meeting with the Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa . Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister welcomed the gesture of the enterprise.



