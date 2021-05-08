Here is what is known about coronavirus variants

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that it had designated a coronavirus variant for the first time in India as an “interest variant,” adding it to the growing collection of viral variants that is being kept under surveillance.

Vaccine manufacturers are so concerned about the possibility that the new variants will escape the protection offered by immunization that they are already testing booster shots and adjusting their vaccine formulas to specifically target some of the most troubling variants.

And doctors around the world are warning that even more variants will be born as the virus continues to evolve within the bodies of the tens of millions of people it is infecting.

The CDC has assigned three levels of variants: variants of interest, which have the potential to be dangerous but have not caused much disruption yet; disturbing variants, which are more contagious, avoid certain treatments, cause more severe disease, or pass diagnostic tests; and variants with high consequences, which significantly avoid the effects of vaccines or treatments.

“There are currently no SARS-CoV-2 variants that rise to the level of high consequences,” says the CDC.

Here is what is known about the variants of interest and variants of concern:

Variants of interest

In laboratory tests, all variants of interest identified by the CDC have been found to resist immune attack on blood taken from people who have recovered from Covid-19, as well as from people who have been vaccinated.

B.1.526 First seen in New York last November, B.1.526 has what is called the 484 mutation. To understand the variants, it is important to first understand the mutations that characterize them. The E484K mutation is a change in the part of the virus called the spike protein – this is the nodal structure that emerges from the surface of the virus. The change, in a region called the receptor binding domain, makes the virus more easily attach to the cells it infects and also makes the virus less known to the immune system.

Tests show that in theory it can resist the effects of Eli Lilly’s combination monoclonal antibody treatment, although it is unclear if this translates into treatment failure, says the CDC. Regeneron antibody cocktail treatment for Covid-19 seems to work against it. It has also been shown to resist immune attacks on blood taken from people who have recovered from Covid-19, as well as from people who have been vaccinated. It accounted for just over 9% of the samples listed in the US since 10 April.

New CDC research published this week shows it is not associated with more severe infection or a higher risk of re-infection.

B.1.526.1 Also first seen in New York, B.1.526.1 has another pattern of mutations when compared to the original type sequenced from China, including one called L452R that appears to help the virus infect cells more easily while in at the same time makes it more difficult to attack antibodies.

B.1.617 First seen in India in February, this is sometimes mistakenly called a “double mutant” because it has both an L452R mutation and a 484 mutation – although not quite the same 484 mutation seen in other variants. boring.

B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3 – All these were first seen in India and were circulating before B.1.617. All have the same mutations as B.1.617, plus some additions.

Although Indian officials have said these new variants are boosting in cases of coronavirus that is currently overloading the country’s hospitals, the director of India’s National Center for Disease Control, Sujeet Singh, said this week evidence is lacking. “We have not yet been able to establish the full epidemiological and clinical correlation,” Singh said Wednesday.

British health officials, however, updated B.1.617.2 to a variant of concern on Friday due to its rapid spread there. “There is currently insufficient evidence to show that any of the variants recently discovered in India cause more serious illness or make the currently established vaccines less effective,” Public Health England said in a statement.

Dr Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said at length an online broadcast of the Royal Society On Thursday that variants B.1.617 probably fall in terms of risk between B.1.1.7, which seems almost completely sensitive to vaccines and treatments, and B.1.351, which has been documented to infect people who have recovered. from infection with previous variants of the coronavirus, and also to partially avoid the protection offered by vaccines.

B.1.525 First seen in the UK and Nigeria, it carries the E484K mutation. Found in less than 1% of samples tested in the United States. This oversight is incomplete. This week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the United States is now ranking approximately 8% of the country’s approximately 450,000 weekly cases of Covid-19.

P.2 – Circulated in Brazil since last year, this variant also carries the disturbing E484K mutation and is not widely found worldwide.

Variants of concern

The CDC defines these as variants for which there is evidence that they are more transmissible, cause more severe disease, do not respond to treatment, evade the immune response, or are not diagnosed by standard tests.

B.1.1.7 – The first variant of B.1.1.7 in the UK has been shown to be at least 50% more transmissible and some evidence suggests it may cause more serious illness, although at least one study found no evidence of this . It carries 23 mutations, including one called N501Y that enhances transmission.

It accounted for 60% of all samples tested in the U.S. as of April 10, according to the CDC. The University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Evaluation estimates that almost all new infections are now counted in 23 states.

Fullyst is completely sensitive to monoclonal antibody treatments and vaccines.

“We are confident that vaccines that are currently less available in the UK work against this, for practical purposes,” Whitty said.

A team in the Gulf State of Qatar tested the effectiveness of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine at a time when Qatar was seeing the release of variant B.1.351 seen in South Africa and variant B. 1.1.7 seen in the UK.

“The estimated efficacy of the vaccine against each infection documented with variant B.1.1.7 was 89.5% at 14 or more days after the second dose. The efficacy against each infection documented with variant B.1.351 was 75%,” the researchers said. wrote in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

B.1.351 – First seen in South Africa, this variant has both the E484K mutation which is linked to immune escape and the N501Y mutation which is suspected to help make other variants more contagious. Hassht has been shown to be 50% more transmissible and avoids treatment with Lilly dual monoclonal antibodies but not others. Blood tests and real-life use suggest that it can infect people who have recovered from the coronavirus and also people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccine manufacturers trying to come up with new variants by developing amplifier files have focused on B.1.351, as it is the variant that scientists fear is most likely to evade vaccine protection. Moderna said Wednesday that a boost of its vaccine restores the immune response against B.1.351 and another variant, P.1.

The good news is that it does not appear to cause more serious illness, as it was initially feared, said Dr. Salim Abdool Karim, Director of the Center for the AIDS Research Program in South Africa.

“In South Africa it turns out that the evidence we have now is that it is not tougher,” he told the Royal Society meeting. However, it escapes the human immune response to a considerable degree. It spread rapidly throughout South Africa, Karim reported, accounting for 11% of sequenced viruses in October and 87% of sequenced samples in December.

“If you have been infected with the virus before, you are not fully protected this time,” Karim said. “About half of the individuals who were exposed became infected again.”

P.1 – First seen in Brazil, it also has both E484K and N501Y mutations, with more than 30 others. Beenshte demonstrated to avoid the effects of treating Lilly monoclonal antibodies but not one made by Regeneron. Blood tests show that it can escape both natural immune responses and vaccines.

B.1.427 – First seen in California, this one has the L452R mutation. The CDC says it is about 20% more transmissible and can partially resist the effects of treating Lilly monoclonal antibodies. Blood tests suggest it may be able to re-infect people who have been vaccinated against Covid or who have been cured but have not yet demonstrated it in real life.

B.1.429 – Another so-called California variant, this one has the L452R mutation along with the others and is similar to B.1.427 in other ways. It accounted for 4% of nationally sequenced samples as of April 10th.

Last month a team at the University of California, San Francisco made the in-depth sequence of more than 2,000 samples from people who tested positive for coronavirus across California. They found that variants B.1.427 / B.1.429 increased from a lack of samples in September to half of all samples taken in January.

They appear to replicate better in the noses of infected people, something that may explain their faster spread, the UCSF team, led by Dr. Charles Chiu in Cell magazine. But they are not as transmissible as variant B.1.1.7.