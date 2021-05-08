Former TRS MLA arrested in connection with the murder of a couple of lawyers: Police





Hyderabad Telangana police on Saturday arrested Peddapalli parish mayor Zilla and former Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) lawmaker Putta Madhukar in connection with the February 17 killing of a lawyer couple in the Peddapalli district on February 17. According to police, they took Madhukar into custody from the town of Bhimavaram in the Andavra Pradeshs district Godavari West in the early hours of Saturday. He was brought to Ramagundam police commissioner later in the evening. A statement from Ramagundam police said Madhukar was leaving his home in Peddapalli for the past 10 days after turning off his mobile phone. Police said they are asking the leader to find out why he had gone underground and where. On February 17, high court attorneys Gattu Vamana Rao, 53, and his wife PV Nagamani, 50, were summoned and hacked to death by several perpetrators in the village of Kalvacharla in the Ramagiri district as they returned from a Manthani court case. according to police, who had previously questioned Madhukar in connection with the killing of the couples. Ramagundam police said Vamana Rao’s father, Kishan Rao, recently filed another complaint regarding the murder, suspecting it was instigated by Madhukar. Based on the complaint, the police have taken the mayor of Zilla Parishad into custody for questioning, the statement said. Madhukar represented the Manthani assembly constituency from the TRS ticket between 2014 and 2018. In the assembly elections in December 2018, he lost to D Sridhar Babu of Congress. According to police, Madhukars nephew Bittu Srinu and his followers, who were accused of killing the lawyer couple, are in judicial custody. On April 6, following an instruction from the Telangana High Court, which has received recognition of the suo motu murder case, police filed a case against Madhukars woman and Mayor Manthani Putta Shailaja for allowing Bittu Srinu to use the phone. its mobile to make a video call with someone from the court premises. A Ramagundam police official said on condition of anonymity that Madhukar was also a close associate of TRS top leader and former state health minister Eatala Rajender, who was ousted from the cabinet by Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao following allegations of land breach. assigned to Dalits. in Medak district. It is suspected that Madhukar was also involved in various land transactions in Karimnagar district along with Eatala. We are also investigating this angle, the official said.

