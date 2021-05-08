Ktaka goes to Mumbai Road in the Covid War





Bengaluru: Taking a cue from Mumbai’s war against Covid-19, the Karnataka government has announced decentralization to fight the spread of the virus in the city. In an order issued on May 7, the government has ordered the establishment of Decentralized Neighborhood Transport and Emergency Response Committees (DETER) to manage Covid-19 in its 198 pavilion in Bengaluru. The main purpose of this step is to ensure that the hospitalization of Covid-19 patients is not delayed and that those seeking oxygen find support within two hours. In the order issued Friday, Manjunath Prasad, chief secretary of the revenue department and secretary general of the state executive committee, said decentralization would help provide better oversight for Covid-19 neighborhood-level activities. Under the new system, Wad DETER (WDC) committees will function in coordination with neighborhood committees, volunteer welfare associations, civil society organizations, and disaster support initiatives. Open source platforms will be used to make WDC functionality functional and a suitable online platform will be used by BBMP to support this. WDCs will be responsible for mapping the resources of the ward, i.e.. Identification of general practitioners, mapping of existing RWAs, colonies, apartments, slums, NGOs working in the public health sector, mobilization of volunteer citizens and loading of all medical institutions, including primary health centers, Covid-19 centers care, hospitals and nursing homes and testing centers. The current system, the response to Covid-19 in the city is controlled by the 1912 assistance number and zonal helpline lines for each of the eight BBMP areas. Change in politics gets a sheet from their counterparts in Mumbai. The neighborhood level of the Triage Community is seen as a successful intervention in many cities, including Mumbai. Currently, there is a delay in informing the patient of the test results due to the centralized ICMR process followed by the BU number generation process, reads the order from the Karnataka government. To reduce delays in (Covid test) results and to avoid panic, positive cases are transmitted to the triage coordinator directly by the PSC throughout the day. The triage coordinator will delegate the numbers to the respective volunteer citizens. Volunteers should be trained to do triage to identify people who should be admitted to the ICU and those seeking hospitalization or should be sent to Covid care centers or isolated at home, the order said. Under the order, the committees will be responsible for helping people access hospital beds. The records of those in the ICU, hospital, CCC or at home will be maintained by the triage center. The order also mentions an exit strategy to reduce bed return time to hospitals. Limiting hospital admissions for people with serious illnesses and relocating those with moderate illnesses to the CCC within five days is part of this strategy. WDCs will also perform bedside checks three times a day and prioritize admissions to those who need them most. In addition, WDCs will be responsible for tracking and testing contacts, identifying isolated isolation cases at home and providing support, ensuring maximum vaccination coverage by holding vaccination discs, hyper-local IEC (information-education-communication ) on proper Covid-19 behavior, using pulse oximeter, prone position to improve oxygen levels etc. Multilingual IEC printed material should be distributed to all grocery stores in the pavilion.

