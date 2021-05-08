Israeli police brutally clash with Palestinians in Jerusalem

Jerusalem (AP) – Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters outside Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday during the holy night of Ramadan, in a show of force that threatened to deepen the holy city’s worst religious riots in years. Earlier, police blocked the load of pilgrims by bus to Jerusalem to worship.

Police defended their actions as a security move, but these were seen as provocations by Muslims accusing Israel of threatening their freedom of worship. Competitive claims in East Jerusalem, home to the city’s most sensitive Jewish, Christian and Muslim countries, lie at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and have sparked major rounds of violence in the past.

The riots came a day after violence in which Palestinian doctors said more than 200 Palestinians were injured in clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex and elsewhere in Jerusalem. Friday’s violence drew condemnation from Israel’s Arab allies and calls for calm from the United States and Europe and the United Nations, prompting the Arab League to schedule an emergency meeting Monday.

Police Chief Koby Shabtai said he was deploying more police in Jerusalem after Friday night clashes, which left 18 police officers injured. After weeks of night violence, Israelis and Palestinians were preparing for more conflict in the days to come.

Saturday night was “Laylat al-Kadr” or “Night of Destiny”, the holiest in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Islamic authorities estimated that 90,000 people had gathered for intense night prayers in Al-Aqsa, the third holiest site in Islam.

“The right to demonstrate will be respected, but public concerns will be met with zero force and tolerance. “I urge everyone to act responsibly and with restraint,” Shabtai said.

Paramilitary border police marched along the streets of East Jerusalem fully equipped for riots, with some on horseback. In one case, police clashed with protesters outside the Damascus Gate of the Old City after being hit with water bottles. Police patrols fired dizzying grenades as they moved through the area, and a police truck fired periodically with a water cannon.

A man with a small boy shouted at police as they marched. “You should be ashamed!” He said.

Earlier, police reported clashes in the Old City, near Al-Aqsa, and in the neighborhood near Jerusalem east of Sheikh Jarrah, where dozens of Palestinians are fighting the efforts of Israeli settlers to oust them from their homes. Police reported several arrests and Palestinian doctors said two protesters were hospitalized after being beaten by police. Police said an officer was hit in the face with a rock.

Earlier Saturday, police stopped a convoy of buses filled with Arab citizens on the main highway leading to Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers. Israeli public broadcaster Kan said police stopped the buses for a security check.

Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and travelers, upset that they were stopped without explanation on a hot day, got off the buses and blocked the highway in protest. Kan showed footage of protesters praying, cheering and marching along the highway to Jerusalem. The road reopened a few hours later.

Ibtasam Maraana, an Arab member of parliament, accused police of a “terrible attack” on religious freedom. “Police: Remember they are citizens, not enemies,” she wrote on Twitter.

Protests erupted in early Ramadan three weeks ago when Israel restricted meetings to a public meeting place outside the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel lifted the restrictions, briefly calming the situation, but protests have reigned in recent days over threatened evictions in East Jerusalem, which is claimed by both sides in their decades-old conflict.

Other recent developments, including the annulment of the Palestinian election, the deadly violence in which a Palestinian teenager, two Palestinian gunmen and an Israeli youth were killed in separate incidents in the West Bank and the election to the Israeli parliament of a Jewish nationalist far right party, have also contributed to the tense atmosphere. A right-wing lawmaker, Itamar Ben-Gvir, briefly set up an outdoor “office” in the heart of a Palestinian neighborhood last week, angering locals.

On Sunday evening, Jewish Israelis begin to mark “Jerusalem Day,” a national holiday in which Israel celebrates the annexation of East Jerusalem, and religious nationalists hold parades and other celebrations in the city. On Monday, an Israeli court is expected to issue a ruling on planned evictions in Sheikh Jarrah.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza – territories the Palestinians want for their future state – in the 1967 East War.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem in a move that is not internationally recognized and sees the entire city as its capital. Palestinians see East Jerusalem – which includes major shrines for Jews, Christians and Muslims – as their capital, and its fate is one of the most sensitive issues in the conflict.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque complex is the third holiest site in Islam. Alsoshte is also the holiest place for the Jews, who refer to it as the temple mountain because it was the site of biblical temples. It has long been a hot spot in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In recent days, protests have escalated over Israel’s threatened expulsion to Sheikh Jarrah of dozens of Palestinians involved in a long legal battle with Israeli settlers trying to take ownership of the neighborhood.

The United States said it was “deeply concerned” about both the violence and the threatened deportations. The so-called Middle East Peace Four, which includes the United States, the European Union, Russia and the United Nations, also expressed concern.

Egypt and Jordan, which made peace with Israel decades ago, condemned Israel’s actions, as did the Gulf states of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, two of the four Arab countries that signed US-mediated normalization agreements last year. . The UAE expressed “strong condemnation” of Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa.

In a phone call to Palestinian TV late Friday, President Mahmoud Abbas praised the “courageous stance” of the protesters and said Israel bore full responsibility for the violence. Abbas last week postponed scheduled parliamentary elections, citing Israeli restrictions in East Jerusalem on the delay.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had previously accused the Palestinians of capturing the threatened deportations, which it described as an “immovable dispute between private parties”, in order to incite violence.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip and opposes the existence of Israel, has called for a new intifada, or uprising.

In an interview with a Hamas-run television station, the group’s top leader Ismail Haniyeh warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to “play with fire” in Jerusalem.

“Neither you, nor your army and police, can win this battle,” he said.

Akram reported from Gaza City, Gaza Strip.