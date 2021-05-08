Diversity Visa Lottery: The State Department announces the winners of the program





The program benefits over 55,000 people a year, allowing winners to apply for visas from countries with the lowest levels of immigration to the US

This year’s program has taken on new meaning as the restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump were toppled by President Joe Biden. In 2017, Trump took a series of actions aimed at banning individuals from Muslim-majority countries from coming to the United States. The one that was finally allowed to enter into force – Presidential Proclamation 9645 – imposed different levels of restrictions on foreign nationals from eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen.

On his first day as president, Biden issued a new presidential statement – “Ending Discriminatory Prohibitions on Entry into the United States” – ending restrictions under Presidential Proclamation 9645.

“In line with President Biden’s statement, the State Department will undertake a review to ensure that individuals whose immigrant visa applications have been denied entry under the suspension and restriction of entry imposed by PP 9645 or 9983 may their requests are reconsidered, “the Consular Affairs Bureau, which deals with visas, says on its own website

According to the State Department data , tens of thousands of immigrant visa applicants – including diversity visa applicants – were denied visas in fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019 under the Trump administration policy. Visa lottery members can check the status of their application at the Bureau of the Department of Consular Affairs website What is it The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program grants up to 55,000 individuals a year a green card visa, which grants permanent residency in the U.S. and is a path to citizenship. Opponents of immigration complain that the program brings people to the U.S. to apply for jobs, and even immigration advocates admit that the program does not suit applicants for U.S. needs. Visas are issued at random in countries selected for qualified people to promote immigration from countries with low levels of immigration to the US How does it work? Individuals in countries determined by a formula to have a fairly low level of immigration to the US can apply for visas at certain times each year. Most lottery recipients live outside the US, but some are in the US legally on other visas. According to the formula defined by law , countries that have had more than 50,000 Native Americans emigrate in the past five years are not eligible. Visas are further distributed by regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America (excluding Mexico), Oceania, South America, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The program is run by the State Department. While individuals are selected for visas at random, they still have to meet the security and eligibility requirements that all immigrants must clear in order to actually obtain their visas. Recipients of diversity in particular must have at least a secondary education or equivalent and must have had at least two years of work experience in a job that requires at least two years of training or experience within five years from the date of application. They must also be acceptable to the US – categories of inadmissibility for the US broadly include links to terrorism. The process also includes a personal interview. “To immigrate, DV elected must be eligible in the United States,” a State Department information leaflets for applicant states. “DS-260, Visa Immigrant Online and Alien Registration Application, electronically, and the consular officer will personally ask you questions about your right to immigrate under U.S. law. These questions include related topics. with crime and security. “ How did it start? The program was established in a bill passed in 1990 known as the Immigration Act. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – then a New York congressman – was one of the House’s 31 co-sponsors version of the invoice, headed by the then Rep.. Bruce Morrison, a Democrat in Connecticut. Schumer was credited with the concept of issuing visas to countries with low admission rates in the US, which he developed in a various invoice that he sponsored that had been introduced into the broader law. Morrison also promoted the bill as a way to legalize Irish immigrants, according to a 1990 report in the New York Times and a analysis program development by the NumbersUSA group, which advocates sharp cuts to overall immigration. The final bill passed Senate 89-8 and House 264-118.

CNN’s Madeleine Stix, Jennifer Hansler and Muhammad Darwish contributed to this report. Tal Kopan also contributed to this report.

