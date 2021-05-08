India kills top 4,000 as Macron calls for end to vaccine export limits

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 Public Domain



New deaths from COVID-19 rose to more than 4,000 for the first time in India on Saturday in one of the worst outbreaks in the world as EU pressure mounted in Washington to end vaccine export limits and to provide a concrete plan for the abolition of patents.

“I very clearly call on the United States to end export bans not only on vaccines, but on vaccine components, which prevent production,” Macron told reporters at an EU summit in Porto. He was referring to a de facto US ban on the export of vaccine raw materials.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU had exported most of its output and the United States should follow suit.

“I do not think that giving up patents is the solution to making more vaccines available to more people,” she said in Berlin.

“Rather, I think we need the creativity and innovation power of companies, and for me, that includes patent protection.”

Earlier, Pope Francis had focused on his desire to see patents revoked to “allow universal access to the vaccine”.

He called for the temporary suspension of intellectual property rights, condemning the “virus of individualism” that “makes us indifferent to the suffering of others”.

The call for a waiver has taken off after the United States announced surprise support for such a scheme to enable adequate supplies of vaccines to combat COVID-19.

EU pushes for exported doses

As of Saturday, the global pandemic had killed more than 3.2 million people since its appearance in China in December 2019, according to a list from official sources compiled by AFP.

Adding to Macron and Merkel’s calls, European Council chief Charles Michel said the bloc was “ready to engage” and discuss a US offer to suspend patent protection for vaccines “as soon as a concrete proposal emerges”.

But Michel, speaking in Porto, added that the EU doubted the idea could be a short-term “magic bullet” and encouraged “all partners to facilitate the export of doses”.

Madagascar received the first batch of vaccines through the global distribution scheme Covax, one of the last African countries to receive supplies after months of resistance from President Andry Rajoelina.

Rajoelina has promoted an herbal drink prepared locally, as the only “cure” of coronavirus.

But a rise in infections last month forced Rajoelina to bow to growing criticism of his pandemic treatment and agree to a spread of vaccines. A first shipment of 250,000 hits to Oxford / AstraZeneca arrives on Saturday.

India, which reported more than 400,000 new infections on Saturday, experts fear the official data is a gross underestimation of nearly half of the new known cases worldwide.

The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 238,270,

India’s eastern neighbor Pakistan launched a nine-day shutdown Saturday targeting travel and tourism hotspots, mobilizing its military to help enforce restrictions.

The aim is to stop it from exploding from snowballs during the upcoming Eid celebrations at the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Greece tests the water

In Greece, thousands of people hit private beaches, which reopened for the first time this Saturday.

There were strict requirements for space allocation, regular disinfection of chairs in toilets and toilets and no music in beach bars to limit the spread of airborne particles to any crowd that could gather.

“We have been waiting a long time to be able to receive here all the tourists and citizens who want to sunbathe and enjoy the sea,” Andreas Kondylis, mayor of Athens’ southern suburb, Alimos, told AFP.

“All the required measures have been taken,” he added. The tourism-dependent country hopes to launch its summer season next week.

The global coronavirus arsenal expanded as the vaccine from China’s Sinopharm became the first non-Western to receive the green light from the World Health Organization.

The WHO has already authorized emergency use for vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Sinopharm is already in use in 42 territories worldwide, including Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Serbia.

Despite the growing spread of vaccines, concerns remain about the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, with Japan’s vaccination program moving slowly.

A state of coronavirus emergency in parts of Japan, including Tokyo, was extended on Friday with authorities warning of overcrowding at several hospitals.

But International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates was determined on Saturday that the Games, scheduled to start on July 23, would continue.

