COMMENT: Plans to regulate user-generated web content are troubling and pointless

As a broadcaster employed by a broadcaster in the Canadian broadcasting industry, I obviously have a given interest in the future of that industry and, more specifically, in the extent to which the government intends to regulate it.

Certainly it is certainly the position of my employer (e.g. Corus Entertainment) that our current regulatory regime does not reflect the current broadcast landscape and that the regulatory burden falls heavily on the more traditional Canadian broadcasters who are increasingly competing with the unregulated content being generated from international tech giants like Netflix, Amazon and Spotify.

In other words, there is currently no equal playing field.

Read more: Netflix, other broadcasters should be forced to create CanCon, pay digital tax: panel

There is little doubt that in our digital world, the concept of broadcasting has evolved, yet the Canada Broadcasting Act seems to be stuck in another era. Reasonable people may disagree about what a modern Broadcasting Law might look like and whether that means different regulations, additional regulations or fewer regulations.

The story goes down the ad

Federal governments Bill C-10 ostensibly aims to address all of these questions and bring the Broadcasting Act into 21rr century. Unfortunately, despite a combination of incompetence, hubris and regulatory overlap, things have gone completely off the rails.

Again, what constitutes a broadcaster these days is a bit vague, but it seems clear that the Canadians themselves, all 38-million you are not a broadcaster. Moreover, it is clear that what Canadians post or disseminate online does not constitute a broadcast and is clearly not something that the Canadian Broadcasting Commission (CRTC) should be concerned about.

All of this was clear at one point. Bill C-10 included specific exceptions that make it clear that user-generated content was not something that would fall under CRTC regulation. After all, why would he do that?

















1:53

Instagram removes MMIWG content on Red Dress Day





Instagram removes MMIWG content on Red Dress Day



Apparently out of nowhere, at a recent Friday meeting of the Heritage Committee, that exception was lifted. This represents a fundamental change in legislation and a fundamental shift in this whole conversation. Weve moved away from talking about movies and series on Netflix or Amazon Prime in videos that individual Canadians can post on TikTok or YouTube.

Trends The Ontario government reports 2,864 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

The missing woman was found alive, living outside the grass in Utah Canyon after 5 months

The story goes down the ad

After the ensuing and predictable protest, the government finally vowed to go back and further change the legislation to make it clear that charges from individual users would not fall under any regulation that produces the C-10. This, however, came after days of mixed messages from the Liberals as to why the exclusion was lifted in the first place.

Unfortunately, what was supposed to be crystal clear is rather obscure. CHANGING brought before the committee on Thursday still leaves the door open for user-generated content that is regulated by CRTC.

Read more: Fed plans to amend Bill C-10 to make it clear that social media charges are not being regulated

Dr. Michael Geist, Head of Research in Canada in Internet Law and E-Commerce at the University of Ottawa, mban se Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has broken his promise in two ways. For one, the change that was removed in the first place has not been replaced. Furthermore, the new change specifically refers to the disclosure of Canadian content, which very clearly allows the regulation of user-generated content to be promoted and defined with priority.

After all, as Dr. Geist and other experts, this becomes a matter of free speech. The whole point of these changes was to prevent it from becoming one. Yes, it is hard to imagine how the CRTC could police all of this, but the very idea that they might be more shocking not to mention confusion. Even if we do not assume any evil intent on the part of governments, it is impossible to understand what the target may be in the first place.

The story goes down the ad

All of this disruption could poison the well around the Bill C-10 and the wider conversation about the future of the Broadcasting Act. Canadians will rightly dismiss the idea that CRTC needs to regulate their uploads and their social media resources. Legislation is now charged by this, even if the government eventually comes to its senses which we hope will do.

Rob Breakenridge hosts Afternoon with Rob Breakenridge on Global News Radio 770 Calgary and a commentator for Global News.