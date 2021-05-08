International
COMMENT: Plans to regulate user-generated web content are troubling and pointless
As a broadcaster employed by a broadcaster in the Canadian broadcasting industry, I obviously have a given interest in the future of that industry and, more specifically, in the extent to which the government intends to regulate it.
Certainly it is certainly the position of my employer (e.g. Corus Entertainment) that our current regulatory regime does not reflect the current broadcast landscape and that the regulatory burden falls heavily on the more traditional Canadian broadcasters who are increasingly competing with the unregulated content being generated from international tech giants like Netflix, Amazon and Spotify.
In other words, there is currently no equal playing field.
Read more:
Netflix, other broadcasters should be forced to create CanCon, pay digital tax: panel
There is little doubt that in our digital world, the concept of broadcasting has evolved, yet the Canada Broadcasting Act seems to be stuck in another era. Reasonable people may disagree about what a modern Broadcasting Law might look like and whether that means different regulations, additional regulations or fewer regulations.
Federal governments Bill C-10 ostensibly aims to address all of these questions and bring the Broadcasting Act into 21rr century. Unfortunately, despite a combination of incompetence, hubris and regulatory overlap, things have gone completely off the rails.
Again, what constitutes a broadcaster these days is a bit vague, but it seems clear that the Canadians themselves, all 38-million you are not a broadcaster. Moreover, it is clear that what Canadians post or disseminate online does not constitute a broadcast and is clearly not something that the Canadian Broadcasting Commission (CRTC) should be concerned about.
All of this was clear at one point. Bill C-10 included specific exceptions that make it clear that user-generated content was not something that would fall under CRTC regulation. After all, why would he do that?
Instagram removes MMIWG content on Red Dress Day
Apparently out of nowhere, at a recent Friday meeting of the Heritage Committee, that exception was lifted. This represents a fundamental change in legislation and a fundamental shift in this whole conversation. Weve moved away from talking about movies and series on Netflix or Amazon Prime in videos that individual Canadians can post on TikTok or YouTube.
Trends
The Ontario government reports 2,864 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths
The missing woman was found alive, living outside the grass in Utah Canyon after 5 months
After the ensuing and predictable protest, the government finally vowed to go back and further change the legislation to make it clear that charges from individual users would not fall under any regulation that produces the C-10. This, however, came after days of mixed messages from the Liberals as to why the exclusion was lifted in the first place.
Unfortunately, what was supposed to be crystal clear is rather obscure. CHANGING brought before the committee on Thursday still leaves the door open for user-generated content that is regulated by CRTC.
Read more:
Fed plans to amend Bill C-10 to make it clear that social media charges are not being regulated
Dr. Michael Geist, Head of Research in Canada in Internet Law and E-Commerce at the University of Ottawa, mban se Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has broken his promise in two ways. For one, the change that was removed in the first place has not been replaced. Furthermore, the new change specifically refers to the disclosure of Canadian content, which very clearly allows the regulation of user-generated content to be promoted and defined with priority.
After all, as Dr. Geist and other experts, this becomes a matter of free speech. The whole point of these changes was to prevent it from becoming one. Yes, it is hard to imagine how the CRTC could police all of this, but the very idea that they might be more shocking not to mention confusion. Even if we do not assume any evil intent on the part of governments, it is impossible to understand what the target may be in the first place.
All of this disruption could poison the well around the Bill C-10 and the wider conversation about the future of the Broadcasting Act. Canadians will rightly dismiss the idea that CRTC needs to regulate their uploads and their social media resources. Legislation is now charged by this, even if the government eventually comes to its senses which we hope will do.
Rob Breakenridge hosts Afternoon with Rob Breakenridge on Global News Radio 770 Calgary and a commentator for Global News.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]