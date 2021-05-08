General Motors sees Q1 sales growth in Saudi Arabia





RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new rules on people financing and open banking platforms will revolutionize traditional models and benefit financial technology providers (fintech), developers and corporate bank customers, an international expert has predicted. Paul Kayrouz, head of fintech, blockchain and emerging technology at global consulting firm PwC Middle East, said traditional banks will have to think hard about their business models to remain relevant. Digital banking is here to stay. So for these incumbent officials, they have to decide where they place themselves in this spectrum, to what extent they want to adopt digital banking and make strategic moves to have strong relationships with their clients, he added. Crowdfunding, a process where a large group of people invest small sums of money to collectively fund a project, has been popular since the turn of the century and was launched with the launch of platforms such as Kickstarter in 2009. According to the data company Statista, in 2019 the global crowd financing market was estimated at $ 13.9 billion and this figure was projected to triple by 2026. In January, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) issued new regulations for debt financing in the Kingdom. The framework provided more opportunities for start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country to reach the capital and sources of funds to expand. The rules provided a licensing structure for people-financing activities and outlines the minimum requirements for people-funding players wishing to enter the Saudi market, Kayrouz said. QUICK FACTS Crowdfunding is a process through which a large group of people invest small amounts of money to collectively finance a project. In 2019, the global crowdfunding market was estimated at $ 13.9 billion and that figure was projected to triple by 2026. In January, the Saudi Central Bank issued new regulations for debt financing in the Kingdom. He noted that the main benefit for SMEs was being able to raise funds and gain access to capital without having to give up a portion of their business to investors, a situation that many small firms had been fighting within the Saudi market. The new regulations would also increase competition between venture capital organizations (VCs) and people-financing platforms themselves, he added, meaning improved interest rates and conditions for start-ups. With the rise of these people funding platforms, the rules around these financial technologies could have a ripple effect on the VC ecosystem, therefore, other VCs will adopt some of these similar financial technologies, Kayrouz said. In January, SAMA also launched its open banking policy, enabling bank customers to securely manage their accounts, share their data with third parties, and access products and services. financial services commissioned by the same platform and experience daily banking activities. Open banking is a global phenomenon, and each country has a different approach based on its market needs. For Saudi fintech insurers and developers, this is really a big profit. Fintechs, or what we call third-party providers, will have access to financial data they do not currently have and, most importantly, access to it will be free. This is truly an evolution in the fintech space, Kayrouz added. He noted that in addition to the benefits of technology, customers would be able to take advantage of additional products, not currently available, through open banking platforms. As with all new forms of technology, he said the rise of digital platforms would lead to the disappearance of some roles. But among the new openings that could emerge was recognizing your client roles, as organizations sought to involve new users quickly while making sure they complied with global and regional regulatory requirements to do so.

