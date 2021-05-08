ISLE 2021 will open in Shenzhen World on May 10, at the LED Production Center of China | tidings

SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – ISLE, International Large Screen Display, Audio-Visual System, Signs and LED Exhibition, is set to open in May 10, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World), a new location just 7 kilometers away from Shenzhen Airport.
With the latest technologies and solutions from 1200+ exhibitors, taking up an exhibition area of 80,000 square meters, ISLE 2021 covers the entire industry supply chain with widescreen display, LED lighting, audio-visual system, signs and LEDs.
Highlights of ISLE 2021
Five Scenario-Based Performance Zones
ISLE 2021 will introduce five segmented display areas, each providing a scenario-based solution for products such as LED, Audio-Visual and Signs:
- Smart screen application in 5G rich media,
- VR / AR award winning production,
- Digital signaling,
- Digital creative arts,
- LED display all in one.
Online showroom and live show with all the stars
ISLE Online Showroom is the channel created to offer 7 X 24 hour business surfing in 12 categories, 590 market segments with tens of thousands of products. Internet salon connection ISLE:
https://www.isle.org.cn/showroom?lang=EN
The ISLE All-Star Show Live broadcasts live the event and its keynote speakers. ISLE 2021 Live Show Link:
https://www.isle.org.cn/media/live?lang=en
Hundreds of new products are launched
ISLE exhibitors are smart technicians and set the trend. Hundreds of new products will debut at ISLE 2021, including:
LG: The world’s first AI Micro LED “LG MAGNIT”, with black clothing and full technology.
Unilumin 4th generation LED “UMini”, with 20000: 1 contrast, 180 angular angle, 2000nit brightness, 130% NTS color gamut and 40% more energy saving.
The latest Leyard “TX series” micro-height LED display, with brightness, contrast, exceptional continuity. It has distributed signal processing features and supports DCI P3 Color Gamut.
Absen will debut its new MicroLED with proprietary HCCI technology and packaged with inverted COB, to achieve an effect of ultra black surface coating and high contrast of ambient light, with increased efficiency of light and low power consumption.
Ledman’s last 8K Micro LED with 125% NTS color gamut, 16BIT gray scale and 3840HZ refresh.
LianTronics “Vmini” screen, with angle + 170 visual, contrast 20000: 1, IP65 protection to resist splashing of water and dust.
AOTO “All-in-One SID screen, features ultra-thin 6 mm frame and 19.8 mm cabinet thickness. The overall weight of SID is 50% lower than peers. Efficiently integrated with the AI algorithm, the optimal viewing brightness can be precisely adjusted.
glow CL series for stage performance: with thinner and lighter cabinet, easy to install and disassemble, 80 connector, multiple screen can be connected to achieve 360 visual angle, giving stunning stage effect.
MAXHUB 150 “All-In-One LED Display: with integrated interactive and reflective technology, including multi-device display sharing and synchronized writing, make the MAXHUB All-in-One LED Display a total ultra-clear solution.
Cedar Electronics Thin 0.4 mm COB screen and DCI-P3 2D / 3D cable screen for cinemas.
Main industrial forums
20 industrial forums and workshops will be organized during ISLE 2021, incl Of China Evaluation of Top Video Conferencing Products, jointly organized by the ISLE organizer and the LED Display Application Branch of the China Optics and Optoelectronics Manufacturers Association.
For more details, please check
https://www.isle.org.cn/?lang=en
